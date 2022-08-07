IMG_4132.JPG

Paris Ladycat Jakiya Williams will be a key player for her team in 2022.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

Last year, the Paris Ladycats were an extremely senior-laden team, with six of the eight players who saw regular action in their final year. But despite a more inexperienced roster heading into 2022, the Ladycats are confident that this season will see them reload rather than rebuild.

Gone from last year are the team’s leaders in kills, digs and assists, but head coach Ashley Green said she’s already impressed with what she’s seen from this year’s group.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.