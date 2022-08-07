Last year, the Paris Ladycats were an extremely senior-laden team, with six of the eight players who saw regular action in their final year. But despite a more inexperienced roster heading into 2022, the Ladycats are confident that this season will see them reload rather than rebuild.
Gone from last year are the team’s leaders in kills, digs and assists, but head coach Ashley Green said she’s already impressed with what she’s seen from this year’s group.
“I feel really good about the dynamics of everything I’ve seen so far,” Green said. “They’re talking, they’re communicating. They already play like a cohesive unit.”
Senior Jakiya Williams echoed Green’s thoughts on the team chemistry.
“We already work really well together,” she said with a smile. “We’re closer because we’re all the same age. There’s no negative energy between us.”
While last year’s senior class was large — and talented — Green said, this year’s team has avoided comparisons to them, focused entirely on the future of the program.
“They’re their own group,” Green said. “These girls realize that this is their time now, and they’re ready.”
Even before they took to the court, Green knew that this year’s group already has last year’s beat in at least one regard: depth. 2021’s squad was remarkably small, only consisting of eight players until the playoffs when more were called up from the JV team. This year, the varsity team will feature 12 athletes, affording Green much more flexibility in her lineups. And importantly, it also decreases the consequences of any one player suffering an injury.
“I tried to be as smart as I could with my practices, paying attention to what we did and how long I kept them,” Green said. “Especially when we had gone to five sets the day before and they were tired.”
Already, Green has seen that this team is a gritty defensive team, both on the back row and at the net.
“They don’t let the ball hit the floor very often,” Green said. “That’s been one of the most encouraging things I’ve seen so far.”
This year’s team features plenty of talent, anchored by a pair of seniors in Williams and middle blocker Asia Johnson.
Williams is a scrappy, defensively gifted player who can go a full rotation and make a positive impact in several facets of the game.
“She’s so versatile,” Green said matter-of-factly. “I feel like I can plug her in anywhere on the court and she’ll do well, and that’s not something you see very often. She’s really embraced the leadership role, and even in the open gyms we’ve had, I’m already seeing a different side to her.”
As for Johnson, Green said she was impressed by the tremendous growth she saw out of the middle in her junior year and now, as she enters her senior year, the head coach expects her to be even better.
“Asia is strong and athletic, and has a great feel for the game,” Green said. “She was really good last year and I think she’ll be even better this year, after experiencing varsity last year, learning from it and now knowing what to expect. She’s gotten even stronger in the weight room, and is quicker and faster too. It all translates onto the court. Seeing her hit and block — it’s exciting.”
Those two are far from the only talented players on the roster, though. Several players are joining the varsity squad that have Green excited about the team’s potential. Among them are Elizabeth Harper, Kiera Martin, Leilin Hamner, Azhia Black and others.
The roles that each player will serve aren’t set in stone yet, and the head coach said that she plans on using the preseason games and tournaments as a way for her to see what combinations of players work best together, and where on the court each player is most comfortable.
Green said that the only problems she foresees her team having, at least in the early goings of the season, are in the minutiae of the game that just come with experience. And, she added, she expects those kinks to be worked out by the time district play rolls around.
“The preseason matters, but at the same time it kind of doesn’t,” she said with a chuckle. “It’s all about preparing you so that everything is figured out by the time district rolls around.”
“I think we’re going to be really good this year,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
