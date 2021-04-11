The last time North Lamar and Pleasant Grove met on the baseball diamond, the Hawks walked away with a 15–1 victory in five innings. On Friday night, the Hawks once again came out victorious, but they needed all seven innings before defeating North Lamar 10-2.
“We hit the ball great all night,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “We absolutely hit the cover off the ball but it was right to someone every single time. That’s kind of been the story of the last few games for us.”
The Panthers had nine hits in the ball game but only managed the two runs, as opposed to 10 runs on as many hits for the Hawks.
The scoring started for Pleasant Grove in the first inning as they scored three times, with all three runs coming after two outs. The first two batters flied out to Cody Ausmus in right field. Then a single, hit batter, walk and a triple put Pleasant Grove up 3-0.
North Lamar got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning when Matthew Sandlin doubled to left center field. He touched home plate when Trent Nickerson singled to right field.
The Hawks immediately went to work in the second, adding three more runs to their score. North Lamar was robbed by some tremendous defensive plays from the Hawks. One of those plays came in the second inning with Cason Blease at the plate. Blease took a 1-2 pitch and blooped it into shallow center field. What appeared to be a single turned into an out after the second baseman made a diving catch running towards the outfield.
“We’re actually playing better than we have been,” Steed continued. “We’ve had opportunities and have deserved to win some of these games. We haven’t. The ball just hasn’t fallen our way. Tonight we just gave up too many early and weren’t able to overcome it.”
The only other run for the Panthers came in the third inning. Tripp Thoms led off the inning with a single to center. He came around and scored off a sacrifice fly from Trent Nickerson, who got both RBI’s for North Lamar in the game. The Panthers had their chances. For the game, they left nine runners on base including two in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
With the loss, the Panthers fall to 3-6 in district. They will close out the second part of district at home Tuesday against Liberty-Eylau.
