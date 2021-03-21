When Samuel Hollenshead took over the Cooper Dogettes basketball program, he was taking over a team that had fallen on rough times, winning just five district games over the prior three seasons. In just his second year on the job, he had not just eclipsed that in a single year, but added a bi-district championship to Cooper High School’s trophy case.
The way Hollenshead turned the Cooper girls basketball team into a powerhouse in just two seasons is nothing short of amazing, and has earned him the distinction of being the 2021 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
A graduate of Cooper High School, Hollenshead grew up around the game of basketball and knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue a career in coaching.
Despite his love for the game, he didn’t land a coaching position immediately after college, and instead spent several years doing lab work for an area asphalt company, until Roxton High School offered him an assistant coaching position, and the rest was history. He spent some time as the assistant coach, before being moved into the role of head coach, and then came to coach the Cooper Dogettes after Roxton consolidated with Chisum.
“It was a weird way to get to it, but I worked my way to it all the same,” Hollenshead said. “I eventually got my shot at it, took it and ran off with it. … It was sad when Roxton closed, because I could’ve seen myself staying my whole career there. But I’m here now and I’m glad that I am.”
There are some subtle differences between coaching boys and girls teams, Hollenshead said. However, he was able to quickly make the necessary adjustments, and his team’s smart and disciplined play is evidence of that.
“I don’t think girls tend to watch college basketball as much, and so they’re less likely to see the plays as they develop, and how they should go,” he said. “You kind of have to start at a more foundational level a lot of times.”
When it comes to his coaching philosophy, Hollenshead said he adapts his approach based on what the other team is doing.
If an opposing defense tries to go man-to-man against his team, for example, he likes to run the offense through the post and back cuts from the wing. In other situations, he said, the team utilized other approaches such as a dribble-drive offense.
“The dribble-drive can be huge for us because we have some girls who can really drive it out of the corner, like Madison Murray and (Chesney Kinnamon),” Hollenshead said. “When those two burst out of the corners, because they’re such big threats from 3-point land, now you’re closing out harder to them and they can have some success.”
Hollenshead’s calculated approach to the game was appreciated by his players, as was his ability to coach the team up and take them to the next level not just in theory, but also in practice.
“I feel like our coaches before weren’t as smart about the game,” junior Presley Limbaugh said. “With Coach Hollenshead, he’s been able to teach us a lot about basketball. Even if sometimes he might get on you, you know it’s tough love because he really does care and just wants us to reach our full potential.”
Looking back on the past season, the Dogettes had a number of big wins, both in terms of margin and impressiveness. However, one game that sticks out in Hollenshead’s mind as a key turning point in the season actually came in a loss: the team’s nailbiter defeat at the hands of Alba-Golden on the road. Playing on short rest and without All-RRV MVP Limbaugh, Hollenshead feared his team might be soundly beaten. That’s not what happened.
“We were playing without (Limbaugh) and we’re going to Alba, which is always a tough place to play,” Hollenshead said. “We came out and played extremely well and made it a close game. I think the way those girls stepped up, even without Presley, showed what type of team we can be. We showed that we can be scrappy, and we’re not afraid to play that way.”
For Hollenshead, this year’s squad exemplified what to him is the most rewarding part of coaching, he said.
“Just seeing them have success and enjoying the rewards for their hard work is the best part of the job,” he said. “I got to see them probably when they were at their worst, and now to see them having a good time and growing as players is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.