The Chisum Lady Mustangs were locked in a pitchers’ duel with Edgewood Friday evening, but they ultimately came up short, falling 3-1 to the Lady Bulldogs.
Peyton Holland was sensational on the mound for Chisum, pitching a complete game and striking out 10 while allowing just three runs on five hits.
Edgewood’s pitching was just as dominant, however, as the team racked up 16 strikeouts against the Lady Mustangs.
Chisum’s lone run of the game came when a sacrifice bunt by Jordyn Lawson allowed teammate Brylea Marshall to score.
