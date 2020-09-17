Week 4 of the high school football season is upon us, and several local teams will take to the road this week, including all three of the Lamar County schools playing.
The Paris Wildcats will travel to take on Midlothian Heritage, a relatively new program that has nevertheless established itself as a state power.
“They’re a very powerful team, they’re well coached and that’s reflected in their state ranking,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “They’ve had deep runs in the playoffs in recent years, and made it to the fourth round last year.”
On the field, Hohenberger said Midlothian Heritage plays in similar formations to Celina, a team Paris has already beaten this season. One of the biggest differences between Celina and Midlothian Heritage, he said, is the more versatile way Midlothian incorporates the quarterback.
“They’ll run him more than Celina did, and we also need to be prepared for a lot more passes,” he said. “Defensively, we need to line up properly and be prepared for what they throw at us and be able to adjust. Offensively, we’ve got to spread the ball around and attack all parts of the field.”
Chisum will be traveling to play the Frankston Indians, a team that this season dropped down to the 2A classification.
Head coach Darren Pevey didn’t get much chance to scout the team, as the game was scheduled just earlier this week. He did note, though, the Indians play a power spread offense and line up defensively in a 3-3 stack. However, he said the team spent much of this week working to improve more broadly rather than preparing for a specific playstyle.
“We’ve got to work on the mental side of the game, cutting down on turnovers and that sort of thing,” he said.
Prairiland will be taking the short drive over to face the Clarksville Blue Tigers in a matchup between two newly-hired coaches, Heath Blalock for Prairiland and Jarrick Farmer for Clarksville.
“Clarksville is an explosive team, so we’ve got to prevent the big play,” Blalock said. “We’ve got to get the D-line rocking, and we need to prevent any sort of snowballing to start.”
Offensively for the Patriots, who run the triple option, Blalock said it will be key for quarterback Brooks Morrison to read the field well,
“That’ll be a big key to success for us on Friday,” Blalock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.