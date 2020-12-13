Playing without the services of second-year head coach LaTisha Hearne, Clarksville High School graduate and first-year assistant coach Myasia English took over coaching duties for the team’s district opener against the Rivercrest Lady Rebels on Friday night in Clarksville. It was indeed a successful night for English and the team. As Clarksville defeated the rival Rivercrest Lady Rebels by a 41-25 margin.
The Lady Tigers won for the first time, and hold a 1-4 season record, while Rivercrest slips to 1-7 for the season.
It was a very low scoring first half as the Lady Tigers held an 8-4 advantage when Jalaya Stevens scored on a put back with 1:15 left in the first. The Lady Tigers managed a 10-7 advantage when the teams entered the second period.
Rivercrest tied the game at 11-all in the second, but led by the play of Madison Gill and TyteAnna Rosser, Clarksville closed out the frame with a 6-0 run capped by Gill’s coast-to-coast layup, to build a 17-11 halftime advantage.
Clarksville found more breathing room in the third, moving the lead to 30-15 when Aliyah Cherry knocked down the lone three-pointer of the game late in the period, as Clarksville moved to the final frame with that 15 point cushion.
Gill led the Lady Tigers charge to victory with a game high 18 points while Rosser contributed 14 points. The Lady Rebels were led by Lauren Hardman who canned six points.
