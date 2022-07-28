The high school soccer season hasn’t started yet, but the Paris Wildcats are already racking up the wins. They recently took part in a preseason six-team round robin tournament, and they came away as tournament champions.
The Wildcats downed Lindale in the championship game 4-3, a statement win for a young team with plenty of inexperience.
The team got out to a fast start, with rising freshman Yeshua Gonzalez scoring two goals in the first half.
“It’s very encouraging to see that level of play out of a kid who hasn’t even played at the high school level yet,” Paris head coach Justin Frazier said. “With players like that coming up, we’re going to be just fine this year.”
At halftime, Paris led 2-1.
Then, in the second half, the team was able to withstand Lindale’s attempt at a rally, with rising senior Christian Medina adding two goals of his own.
The team didn’t lose a single game in the tournament, and the only game they didn’t outright win was a scoreless 0-0 tie with the host Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
“That was a tough, hard-fought game,” Frazier said of the draw against Sulphur Springs. “I wasn’t allowed to coach in these games, but Ramon Torres — a parent of one of our players — filled in as the coach and he did a great job.”
Frazier said preseason events like this are invaluable in preparing the team for the coming season.
“This helps us because it gives our guys the opportunity to get some really good experience and valuable minutes before the start of the season, and it also helps with camaraderie and team bonding,” the coach said. “Most of the guys will be going down to play in a league in the metroplex together, and they’ll play together in that league basically until the school season starts.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
