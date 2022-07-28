IMG_5622.jpg

The Paris High School boys soccer team poses after winning a preseason tournament in Sulphur Springs.

 Submitted Photo

The high school soccer season hasn’t started yet, but the Paris Wildcats are already racking up the wins. They recently took part in a preseason six-team round robin tournament, and they came away as tournament champions.

The Wildcats downed Lindale in the championship game 4-3, a statement win for a young team with plenty of inexperience.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

