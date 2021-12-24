The Detroit Lady Eagles trailed for much of their game Tuesday at Maud. However, they led when it mattered most — at the end — as they pulled ahead in the final quarter to win their first district game of the season 37-34.
The Maud Lady Cardinals jumped out early on the Lady Eagles, and led 12-4 through one quarter of play. At the end of the first half, the Maud Lady Cardinals were up 23-12.
“We started off in our normal man defense, but (Maud post player Jordan Crowell) had most of their points in the first half and we had to make some adjustments to stop her,” Detroit head coach Michelle Estrada said. “We went into a box-one defense on her and it started paying off in the second half.”
Defensively, the halftime adjustments worked like a charm, and Maud was limited to just three field goals scattered throughout the whole of the second half.
And offensively, the team got a major boost in the second half from junior CC Runels.
Runels took command of the game, scoring in every way imaginable and facilitating offense for her teammates to lead the monumental comeback.
“It was a big moment, and she asked for the ball,” Estrada said. “She wanted it and knew she needed to step up and make some big plays for us to get back into the game.”
Runels scored five points in the third to help cut into Maud’s lead, and then scored 12 points in the fourth to will her team into the lead.
Of her 12 fourth-quarter points, nine of them came on a trio of 3-pointers, including the basket that gave her team the lead in the waning minutes.
And when she wasn’t directly putting points on the board, she was dishing the ball to teammates, such as the pinpoint pass she delivered to junior Braylin Craig on the fast break.
Runels finished with 23 points, more than half of her team’s total. Kayleigh Griggs and Madison Gaddis each scored four. Craig, Kaitlyn Cooper and Malia Covey each added two.
“I’m excited,” Estrada said. “We playeda lot of tough teams in the preseason, and so a win like this heading into break is a huge confidence booster. They’re starting to see how good they can be, and what they can do when they play together and get out and run. They’re an extremely competitive bunch."
