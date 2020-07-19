Several individual athletes at Paris Junior College, along with the Dragons baseball team, recently earned national recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association for their accomplishments in the classroom as well as on the field with placement on the All-Academic Team.
The baseball team was honored for its academic excellence, as the team boasted an average GPA of 3.8, and improvement over last year’s collective GPA of 3.53. The team’s GPA is also only marginally behind the highest baseball team GPA in the country, a 3.85 GPA belonging to Daytona State College.
In addition to the team accomplishment, several individual athletes were also named to the NJCAA All-Academic First, Second and Third Teams. To be named to the first team requires a perfect GPA of 4.0, while a spot on the second team requires a GPA of at least 3.8 and a 3.6 GPA is required for the third team.
Baseball players named to the academic first team were freshman Drake Boggan, sophomore Sam Creed, sophomore Caleb Dubois, sophomore Kyle Hogwood, freshman Hayden Johnson, sophomore Zach Norris, freshman Evan Schroeder, sophomore Grayson Tatrow and freshman Junior Torres.
Making the first team from the men’s basketball squad were freshman Starlin Hamilton, and sophomore Romelio Wilbert.
From the men’s soccer team, freshman Alessandro Felizzola and sophomore Eduardo Flores both made the All-Academic First Team as well.
Dragon softball sophomores Abbie Clevenger, Rachael Gray and Allison Wilson made the first team as well.
And from the women’s basketball team, freshman Skye Watts made the first team.
On the second team from the Dragons baseball team were freshman Chase Alford, sophomore Kyle Boudreaux, sophomore Matthew Castaneda, freshman Camron Dollar, freshman Reese Grimes, freshman Brady Johnson, sophomore Josh Mancuso, freshman Zach Poe, freshman Julio Riggs, freshman Walker Sigman, freshman Dimitri Stamatopoulos and freshman James Starnes.
On the second team from the men’s soccer team was Raymond Kennedy.
Softball player freshman Gracie Jackson represents the second team from the softball team.
From the women’s basketball squad on the second team are freshman Griasia Garza, freshman Nikki Green, and freshman Alaeh Pressley.
Earning Second Team All-Academic honors from the women’s soccer team was Uva Alcantara and sophomore Mildred Madina-Faris.
On the third team from the baseball team are freshman Heath Backhus, sophomore Shelby Becker, freshman Mitchell Cashion and sophomore Wilson Roubion.
From the softball team, freshman Haven Grider and freshman Haley Shultz made the third team.
And from the women’s basketball team, sophomore Tahlia Sloan Casey represented the third team.
“It is a proud day for PJC,” PJC president Pam Anglin said in a press release. “To have this many Academic All-Americans signifies the strength of our Athletic Department in developing the student-athlete and each of these athletes are to be commended for their dedication and hard work.”
