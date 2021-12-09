A’Zarrion Presley’s steal and feed to Amarion Black down low for a basket with six seconds left in overtime lifted the Clarksville Blue Tigers to a dramatic 58-57 win over the Redwater Dragons. The victory lifts the improving Tigers to a 5-5 season record.
“I had a feeling at halftime that it might go into overtime, because we did this last week with New Boston,” Clarksville coach Stanford Hill Jr. said. “This win gives us experience and confidence in tight situations. We didn’t look at overtime as (if) we’re fixing to lose this game. They looked at it as a challenge, and I told them just do what we do in practice.”
With the teams tied at 49 at the end of regulation play, Clarksville would score the first bucket in the overtime session when Black scored off the break, with just three ticks having elapsed in the extra session.
But with roughly a minute and a half left, the Dragons claimed a four-point 55-51 advantage. Redwater’s Cole Turner led the Dragons in scoring with 20 points, including four in the overtime session.
Clarksville responded with junior Jayden Reed-Rose scoring on a beautiful move down low, and then sophomore Jamarion Williams buried a deep three pointer that allowed the Tigers to take a 56-55 lead with 54 seconds remaining. However with 30 seconds left Turner scored again, allowing Redwater to move ahead 57-56.
The Dragons earned another possession, and called timeout with :15 remaining, but that would lead to Clarksville recording the steal and winning bucket.
Reed-Rose scored just six points in the game, but he was quite instrumental in the win. He recorded an alarming number of blocked shots, while adding double digit rebounds, and he contributed steals also.
“You can’t never give up, and you always have to show effort. The fact that their player was taller than me, just pushed me more. You’ve just got to come out strong and keep your head in the game,” Reed-Rose said. “When they went up by four points in overtime, I was thinking, ‘We’re just going to have to work harder.’ We locked in the last few minutes, and got a few clutch steals, and that’s what really sealed it.”
It was not an exceptional shooting night for either team, but the Blue Tigers did manage to knock down six 3-pointers, and the Clarksville pressure defense forced an alarming number of turnovers in the contest.
The game was close in the first quarter before Devin Scales hammered in a three pointer to give the Tigers a 13-8 lead with 3:16 left. Scales would score the final bucket of the frame when he drained another trey with five seconds left, to send Coach Hill’s team into the second period leading 22-15.
Hill’s troops led by nine points early in period two, but Redwater would shave the deficit to three points on two occasions in the second, the final coming at 30-27 with about a minute remaining remaining in the opening half. The Blue Tigers would carry a 33-28 lead into the dressing room at the intermission.
The Tigers maintained a lead throughout the third quarter, and moved to the fourth holding a six-point 42-36 advantage.
It was the second overtime game within a week for Clarksville, as the Tigers knocked off the New Boston Lions in a contest played last week in Clarksville.
