The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team will host a hamburger fundraiser on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m., leading up to the team’s final home game of the season against Liberty-Eylau. The team will also honor its seniors at the event.
For $10, people can receive a burger, fries, dessert and a drink, and food will be served until the end of the game.
All proceeds benefit the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.