The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team will host a hamburger fundraiser on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m., leading up to the team’s final home game of the season against Liberty-Eylau. The team will also honor its seniors at the event.

For $10, people can receive a burger, fries, dessert and a drink, and food will be served until the end of the game.

All proceeds benefit the team.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

