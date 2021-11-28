It was a rough outing for Rivercrest, who suffered stagnation at both ends of the court, falling to the Hooks Hornets 72-49 in their opening game of the Clarksville Thanksgiving Invitational.
Though the two teams traded baskets in the opening minutes, it didn’t take long for the Hornets to pull ahead, turning an 8-8 tie into a 14-8 lead in minutes.
Kamryn English and Darrion Ricks led the Rebels, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively. However, they had some uncharacteristic struggles, including missing open shots and failing to convert on a number of trips to the free throw line. Ricks was at his most effective when using his strength to body defenders up in the post, and English found most of his points by attacking the rim and using his speed.
Kirk Killian also provided the team with a spark, knocking down several shots and giving his team a boost of adrenaline on defense as well.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, though, their high scoring output wasn’t enough to stay even with the Hornets, who took advantage of defensive breakdowns to score quickly and easily.
“We’re a young team, it just comes down to youth,” head coach Quincy Egnlish said. “We’ll grow from this and get better. Or we won’t and we’ll struggle all season, but I know these guys are capable of growing from this.”
