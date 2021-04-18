The track and field competition continued this week for teams throughout the Red RIver Valley, as a number of athletes shined in the area round of play. The Rivercrest Rebels boys track team was crowned area champions, but they’re far from the only athletes to make their mark.
The Rebels finished atop the area standings with 127 total points, with the Cooper Bulldogs being their closest competition, finishing with 100.5.
The Rebels finished first in the 4x100 meter relay, with Brandon matkin, Zane Dees, Will Grider and Eli Bivens running the relay in just over 45 seconds. The relay squad of Kirk Killian, Dees, John Grider and Chris Randolph finished second in the 4x200 meter race.
Rebel Cole Carson was crowned area champion in the shot put, and teammate Atlee Roberts finished third. Killian placed second in the 200 meter dash, Braden Wilhite placed second in the high jump,.Leo Ibarra placed fourth in the 800 meter run, Bradyn English placed fourth in the triple jump and Brandon Matkin finished fifth in the discus throw.
The high jump wasn’t the only event Wilhite shined in, as he finished third in the long jump as well.
In the 110 meter hurdles, Zachariah Lane and Michael Herring finished second and third respectively.
And in the pole vault, Rebels Hudson Gentry and Coen Whitley finished fourth and fifth.
Finishing right behind the Rebels was Cooper, with a number of area champions of their own.
Jaxson McGuire was crowned area champion in the 200 meter dash, running the race in just over 23 seconds. Fellow Bulldog Chase Morales was the area champion in the 400 meter dash, running it in roughly 54 seconds. Jayden Limbaugh was crowned area champion in the long jump.
Cooper finished first in the 4x200 meter relay, with Colin Ingram, Tate Waller, Markell Smith and McGuire running the race in a minute and 34 seconds. They also placed first in the 4x400 meter race, with Limbaugh, Ingram, Smith and Morales running the race in just over three and a half minutes.
Limbaugh also finished third in the 100 meter dash, Morales was second in the discus and third in the high jump and Seth Goodson finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.
Clarksville finished seventh, though still had athletes perform exceptionally. Amarion Black was named the area champion in the 100 meter dash, running it in less than 11.5 seconds. MK Overstreet-Hurd finished second in the 800 meter run. And the relay team of Black, Ardadrian Gray, Isaiah Scott and NaQavius Caesar finished fourth in the 4x100 race.
For the Detroit Eagles, Nathan Hampton placed third in the pole vault.
On the girls’ side, Cooper finished fourth, with Dogette Caylee Conley earning the title of area champion in the 100 meter dash. Macee Kimbrell was fifth in the 400 meter dash.
The relay team of Chani Sonntag, Faith McGuire, Kimbrell and Journi Ingram finished second in the 4x400 meter relay. And the team of Chani Sonntag, Kimbrell, Bayleigh George and Teosha Adamson placed fifth in the 4x100 meter relay. Sonntag also finished second in the long jump.
For the Lady Eagles, Tatahlavia Rosser was named area champion in the 200 meter dash, running it in 27.3 seconds. And not content to be crowned area champion in just a single event, she also finished first overall in the long jump.
Rosser also placed second in the triple jump, and Kyira Scott placed third in the shot put.
The relay squad of Abi Shelby, Madeleine Marquez, Cheyenne Snodgrass and Rosser also placed second in the 4x200 meter relay.
For the Lady Rebels, Madelyn Easley placed third in the pole vault.
Lauren Kasal finished sixth in the 800 meter run, and the relay team of Alexis Case, Abby Ross, Selena Kelley and Kasal placed sith in the 4x400 meter relay.
And for the Clarksville Lady Tigers, the squad of Javovia Crane, Arianna Owens, TyteAnna Rosser and McKenzie Reynolds finished sixth in the 4x200 meter relay.
At the 3A level, Prairiland and Chisum each had several standout athletes make names for themselves in the area competition.
Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges earned the title of area champion in the triple jump, and also qualified for the regional meet in the long jump, placing third. Hannah Murdock placed fourth in the discus, and Chloe Vandeaver placed just behind her, in fifth.
For the Chisum Lady Mustangs, Harmony Marsh was crowned the area champion in a pair of events, placing first in the shot put and the discus throw.
On the boys’ side, the Patriots saw Jameson Flatt finish second in the 800 meter run, setting a school record in the event with a time of just over two minutes and five seconds.
Patriot Hunter Vaughn placed fourth in the 110 meter hurdles, earning him a spot in regionals.
For the Chisum Mustangs, Jett Pektus was crowned area champion in the high jump and the long jump, and Chris Worthy was named the area champion in the shot put..
Worthy also finished second in the 400 meter dash and Jamie Forese finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Evan Wood, Jett Petkus, Froese and Worthy placed fourth.
At the 4A level, the Paris Wildcats finished fourth in the area meet, tied with Chapel Hill.
Wildcat Jalen Gray finished first in the 400 meter dash, running the race in roughly 50.8 seconds. Joining him as area champion was Jaelyn Lee, who finished first in the long jump.
Tyre Tucker finished third in the 100 meter dash and fifth in the 200 meter dash. In the 800 meter run, Kobee Lewis finished fifth.
In the shot put, Trenterious Tennon, Satchel Swain and Javin Cary finished third, fourth and sixth, respectively.
The relay team of Johnathan Jones, Z’Quavious Porter, Gray and Tucker finished fifth in the 4x100 meter race.
On the girls’ side, the North Lamar Pantherettes finished in fourth, while the Paris Ladycats finished just a single point behind them in fifth.
Pantherette Maddie Walters was crowned area champion in the long jump, and finished second in the triple jump.
Pantherette Ashtin Stutsman placed third in the pole vault, with Ashley Trenchard finishing fourth, just behind her. Emma Fowler finished fourth in the 3,200 meter run and fifth in the 1,600 meter run. Hutton Pointer finished fifth in the high jump and Kate Rainey placed sixth in the 100 meter hurdles.
The relay team of Bralie Fox, Cydnie Malone, Theari Dorsey and Walters placed third in the 4x200 meter race.
The Paris Ladycats had a trio of individual third-place finishers. Baleigh Cashion placed third in the 100 meter dash, Jasmine Franklin finished third in the 200 meter dash and Shamyia Holt in the 400 meter dash. A’Sriana Johnson also finished fourth in the high jump.
Paris’ relay team of Johnson, Kashyra Gunn, Cashion and Franklin finished second in the 4x200 meter race. And the team of Holt, Cashion, Franklin and Gunn placed third in the 4x100 meter race.
Honey Grove results were not available by press time.
