This year, the North Lamar Pantherettes enter the 2021-22 season with a new head coach at the helm: former Pantherette Brittney Tisdell. And though Tisdell is new to the team, their expectations for the season are very much the same, as the talented group of players have their eyes set on a strong showing in district play and an extended playoff run.
Tisdell grew up surrounded by basketball, as her father is Billy Mack Steed, longtime head coach of the Paris Wildcats, and his influence can be seen in her approach to the game, she said.
“Being my father, he’s obviously had such a huge impact on my whole life,” Tisdell previously told The Paris News. “But specific to basketball, he’s done a lot in my development as a coach. Early on, I would always go to him with questions and he was able to really help me early in my coaching career. Having him as a resource made me leaps and bounds beyond where I would’ve been as a first-year coach otherwise.”
She got her coaching start at Cooper as an assistant coach, where she stayed for a handful of years before becoming an assistant coach at Paris.
Eventually, Tisdell took her first head coaching position with Corsicana Mildred, where she helped turn around a program that had been languishing near the bottom of the standings for years.
“When I got there, they had won just five games the year before,” Tisdell said. “But the girls worked extremely hard and were great, and within two years we’d turned it around and we were picked to finish first in district.”
After her stint there, she took a job with Sulphur Springs, where she’s been ever until taking the job at North Lamar.
Tisdell takes over a team that’s been on the rise in recent years, having made the playoffs for several years in a row and gotten better each season.
“Last year we had a really good season, and this year we’ve been very dedicated to be better as a team,” junior Maddie Walters said. “A lot of us who were on varsity last year played together over the summer, and I think that’ll help a lot with out communication on the court. We could be pretty dominant last year, and I just feel like this year is going to be really, really good.”
Walters said it didn’t take long for the team to click with Tisdell, and she and her teammates are optimistic about what they can accomplish under their new coach’s leadership.
“She’s already taught us so many things,” Walters said. “She’s a defensive coach, so she likes to get on our butts about defense, and I think that’ll pay off in the long run.”
“My style of play is definitely hard-nosed defense,” Tisdell said. “My teams are going to play hard at that end. They’re going to get after it. We don’t give up shots in the paint and we make sure outside shots are contested too.”
Offensively, the Pantherettes are a team with few weaknesses. The team is anchored by a “big three” of sorts, comprised of Walters, Mylee Nottingham and Cydnie Malone. All three are deadly spot-up shooters, and each can also take the ball to the rim and finish in traffic.
“Those three are pretty in sync, and do a good job of not just playing together during the school year, but year round,” Tisdell said. “It really elevates their game and elevates the entire team that they have that chemistry and work so well together.
“Mylee can get to the basket if she wants to, and is also a phenomenal shooter. Maddie is one of the fastest girls in the state; when she’s gone, she’s gone, and you ain’t catching her. And Cyd is the biggest team player, and is just such a good leader on the court. … All three can really shoot too, and there’s a big relief when, if one of them is having an off-night, we’ve still got two who can really drain it.”
Those three are far from the only weapons the team has, though. While the trio of guards can terrorize opponents on the perimeter or by taking opposing defenses off the dribble, senior post Hutton Pointer is one of the more refined finishers from the low block in the area, and boasts an assortment of post moves that allow her to make an impact in the scoring column. And, of course, her length allows her to be the team’s most impactful rebounder as well as a solid defender.
“The first time I saw (Pointer) play, my very first thought was, ‘Man, that girl’s got so much potential,’” Tisdell said. “I knew she could really just be a beast for us down low, and she’s done that so far this year. I know she’s had some injuries, and that her shoulder still bothers her a bit, but she’s done a great job fighting through that.”
Stepping into larger roles for the team this year will be sophomore twins Logan and Lauren Dority, who provided a spark off the bench as freshmen but can be expected to see more minutes this year with a year of experience under their belts.
And a newcomer to keep an eye out for, Tisdell noted, is freshman Roselyn Spencer.
“She’s going to provide us with a lot of length, and she’s shown that she can get some buckets when called upon,” Tisdell said.
If the team has any weakness this early in the season, Tisdell said, it’s that she is still trying to solidify rotations and figure out who works best with who and in what situations. However, with the group she has, she’s confident it won’t take long for them to iron those kinks out.
“They’re very smart; they have the biggest drive to go out there and be a good, clean, well-polished basketball group,” Tisdell said. “These are some of the most coachable girls I’ve ever been around.”
