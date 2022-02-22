The Chisum Lady Mustangs fell behind early and were never able to fully recover against the Pittsburg Lady Pirates in Monday’s preseason softball game, though they nearly completed a wild, last-inning comeback. In the end, though, they fell 20-18, in a game where the final score is something more befitting a football game than a softball game.
The Lady Mustangs found themselves in a deep hole right from the outset, as Pittsburg scored seven first-inning runs, as the usually-steadfast Brylea Marshall had a difficult time with her command of the strike zone.
“I definitely think the weather played some factor in that,” Chisum head coach Denise Holland said. “Usually she can work herself out of jams pretty quickly.”
Though Pittsburg had an explosive first inning, Chisum got on the board with its very first at-bat, as lead-off hitter Peyton Holland went deep with a homerun in the bottom half of the inning.
Over the next several innings, the two teams traded runs. Chisum cut the lead to 7-4 in the second with big hits from Marshall, Karli Shelton, Hannah Ford and Peyton Holland.
The third saw Pittsburg tack on a run, but the bottom frame again saw the Lady Mustangs close the gap, drawing to within two runs as Shelton and Peyton Holland each found RBIs once again, and Serena Whatley made an impact with a well-hit double before being driven in by Holland, making the score 8-6.
Pittsburg found its footing again shortly thereafter, pressing their lead up to 14-8 by the time the two teams entered the bottom half of the fifth inning. Marshall cut into the lead, though, tripling and then scoring on a subsequent throwing error, bringing the score to 14-7.
The sixth inning got kicked off with a walk drawn by Hallie Miller and a well-hit line drive double by Maddie Shires, setting the stage for Marshall and Peyton Holland to once again find RBIs.
By the end of the inning, Chisum trailed by just three runs, 14-11. Pittsburg, however, had an answer in the final inning, scoring six runs to lead by nine heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lady Mustangs still had plenty of fight in them.
Ford kicked off the frame with a well-hit double to left field, Miller drew a walk and Lillian Williams scored both with a triple. Shires drove Williams in with a single in the next at bat, and then Peyton Holland drove Shires in with a single a few at-bats later.
Though the team was making a push, a pop out and a ground out brought them to their last out, with freshman Sophie Rhea coming to the plate.
In the biggest at-bat of her very young high school career, Rhea delivered a home run over the center field wall, scoring herself, Peyton Holland and Whatley, closing the gap to just 20-18 after the Lady Mustangs entered the inning trailing by nine.
The homer was Rhea’s second hit of the day, though she made good contact in almost every one of her at-bats.
“She’s just powerful,” Denise Holland said. “She’s not even that big but she packs a punch, and has the determination to make it a good at-bat. On (her homerun), that took eight pitches, and it was a full count. To be a freshman, come to the plate in that situation and send it over the wall on a full count, that’s special.”
That was as close as Chisum would get, however, and the game ended in the next at-bat.
Though her team fell, Denise Holland said it’s encouraging to see her team is capable of scoring 18 runs on a 4A team such as Pittsburg.
“It’s exciting to see the power that’s coming from up and down this lineup,” she said.
