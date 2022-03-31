Any time the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs meet on the softball diamond, stakes are high between the two rivals.
On Tuesday, the game seemed even bigger than usual, as both teams entered the showdown undefeated in district play. With strong pitching and solid hitting up and down the lineup, though, it was the Lady Pats who took control and never relinquished it in a 10-3 win.
Scoring got underway in the second inning, when Lady Patriot Jayme Potter smacked an RBI double deep into the outfield, scoring Lanna Riney, who reached base earlier in the inning on a double. Then, in the next at-bat, Randi Crawford drove Potter home with a line drive of her own.
Then, after a quick bottom half of the inning in which Prairiland pitcher McKenna Guest retired the side in order with a popout and two strikeouts, the team got back to scoring with an RBI from Kyndal Yaross, scoring Kirsten Bridges. An error by the Chisum infield allowed Potter to reach base in the next at-bat and allowed Prairiland senior Lexie to cross home plate, giving her team the 4-0 lead.
“We’ve seen their pitcher plenty of times before, so we knew what to expect and what she was going to throw,” Bridges said after the game. “Her goal was to keep us outside, and we adjusted to it really well.”
Holland got Chisum on the scoreboard in the next inning with a deep shot to the wall that drove in teammate Hallie Miller.
The Lady Pats responded in kind, though. Hits by Chloe Raley and Bridges got the fourth inning started, and then a sacrifice fly and a groundout from Guest and Allison Choate respectively put Prairiland ahead 6-1.
All the while, Guest was also dominating in the circle for her team, allowing just three hits through the first five innings of the game.
“I really liked my rise-ball tonight,” she said. “My screwball had kind of been off lately, but I fixed it a bit tonight and I feel like it was freezing a lot of the batters. And then obviously the curveball is always my favorite.”
The bottom of the fourth ended with a stellar defensive play from the Lady Patriots. After Lady Mustang Maddie Shires reached first with a sharply-hit grounder for a single, the Prairiland infield turned a double play when Karli Shelton’s grounder was flipped by shortstop Jada Torres over to second, and then was rifled to first base to end the inning.
Four more runs came in the top of the sixth inning, as an error allowed a Guest popup to drop and land her on second base, scoring Smith. Guest and Choate then scored moments later on a double blast by Kyndal Yaross, and Riney’s second RBI double of the day brought Yaross across home plate moments later, giving them the 10-1 advantage.
Chisum’s Hannah Ford went yard in the bottom half of the inning, sending a homerun over the center field wall and scoring teammate Brylea Marshall in the process, but it proved to be too little too late, as a quick seventh inning ended the game.
Coming into the game, the two cross-county rivals were the lone undefeated teams in District 12-3A.
Though the stakes were high with sole possession of the district lead on the line, Guest said she didn’t feel any extra pressure leading up to the game.
“I came into this game thinking that we’ve beaten some really good teams already this year and even gotten after some teams we weren’t able to play with last season, so I wasn’t really nervous,” she said.
“We knew they’d been playing really good softball lately, and that they’d come into tonight’s game with a lot of intensity,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “I challenged our girls to match the intensity we were going to see from (Chisum) and I think they did that.”
For Chisum, the Lady Mustangs are still in a very good spot moving forward as well, only a game back in the standings.
“I told my team that we can’t discredit the work we’ve done,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said. “Now we’ve got to continue to push in the second half of the season.”
For Prairiland, the win means the Lady Pats enter the back half of district play in sole possession of first place.
“I think we’re playing really well right now,” Bridges said. “And I think we’re going to get even better in the next part of district too as we continue to try to keep winning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.