Whether she’s smashing home runs or gunning down potential base-stealers from behind home plate, Prairiland Lady Patriot Kyndal Yaross has long been one of the most dynamic softball players in the Red River Valley. Now, she’s earned her spot at the game’s next level after officially committing to play for Northeast Texas Community College upon graduation.
Yaross began playing the sport at a young age, saying it was almost a given as she grew up that she’d pick up the sport.
“My dad was really big into baseball, and so it was sort of always understood that I’d play softball,” she said with a laugh. “I really fell in love with it right away. Really quickly it became like second nature to me.”
As she got older, Yaross picked up several sports, playing basketball and volleyball in addition to softball. However, there was never any question which was her favorite.
“I like that I can show off my power by hitting home runs,” Yaross said with a laugh. “But I also like how, in softball, everyone needs to be playing great for the team to succeed. … In other sports, one or two players can take over and carry their team, and it’s not that way in softball. In softball, everyone needs to be playing well.”
Upon arriving at Prairiland, it didn’t take long for her to make a big impact.
“One of the things that stands out most about Kyndal is the power that she brings at the plate,” he said. “And not only does she hit the long ball, but she’s really good at hitting the ball to certain spots on the field and placing the ball based on the placement of the pitch.
“She’s got a lot of knowledge about that, and I think it comes from her also being such a great catcher.”
And as Morris said, Yaross has proven herself not only as an offensive dynamo, but as a stellar force behind the plate too, with an ability to throw out runners, frame pitches and command the game that is truly elite.
Yaross wasn’t always a catcher, however, and when she took over as the Lady Patriots’ starting catcher, it was the first time she’d played the position since some of her earliest days in the sport.
“I’d played all over the field,” she said. “When I was in 8U I played some catcher, but then I took a break from it for a while and played different positions. I even tried pitching for a while, which is really funny because I’m definitely not a pitcher anymore. But I started catching my freshman year of high school when (then-senior Lily Gilbert) was the only catcher we had.”
Yaross adapted to the position quickly, and soon found herself as one of the most reliable catchers in the Red River Valley.
“She’s everything you want out of a catcher,” Morris said. “She’s got such a great arm that hardly anyone even attempted stealing on her, and I think that’ll be a big asset for her too at the college level.”
When it came time to pick a college, Yaross said she met with one of Northeast Texas Community College’s assistant coaches at a summer league tournament, and that coach expressed interest in Yaross’s abilities.
NTCC brought Yaross out to tour the campus and meet with the other coaches, and she quickly knew it was the school for her.
“The campus is so nice; it’s really lovely,” she said. “The head coach is for sure what I like in a coach. He’s excited and energetic and seems really smart and knows what he’s talking about.”
Looking back on her first three years of high school softball, Yaross pointed to her games against Bells in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs as some of her best outings.
“I had a couple home runs in that series and just saw the ball extremely well,” she said.
Morris added that she hit the ball well in each round of the playoffs this year, including the regional semifinals against Hughes Springs that Prairiland ultimately lost.
“She was definitely playing her best ball at the end of the season,” he said.
Yaross is excited to know that she’ll be playing college softball, but her high school career isn’t over yet. Entering her senior year as a Lady Patriot, she said she’s focused on helping take Prairiland as far as they can go and leave the program with a bang.
This past year, the Lady Patriots proved themselves to be one of the top programs in all of Texas 3A softball, and a team with a legitimate shot at winning a state title. This coming year, Yaross and her fellow Lady Pats have their eyes set on another go at the championship.
“I’m extremely proud of her and excited to see what she does in college,” Morris said of Yaros.
“However,” he added with a chuckle. “I hope she doesn’t get distracted. Because there’s still a lot of unfinished business we’ve got before then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.