Cyclists from far and wide descended on Paris over the weekend, as the Paris Pump Track was host to the Red Bull World Championship Qualifiers. And after a long day of racing, two competitors had punched their tickets to the finals later in the year.
“What a fantastic event this was,” race emcee Brian Pierce said. “We actually saw the fastest time of the entire day in the last race of the day. And that’s what you want to see — the hype and excitement building all day long until when it’s all said and done, you have the best racing of the day in the finals, and it’s not just the fastest racer who wins but he does it with literally the fastest time on the day.
“And even though he didn’t have the second-best time of the day in the finals, the second-place finisher had the second-best time of the day earlier in the day.”
With riders divided up by gender, the day began with timed runs to determine seeding, followed by several rounds of races before only four riders remained — two men and two women — who squared off in a final race.
Taking first place in the men’s competition was Alec Bob, from Plano. Also finishing in the top four were Amakye Anderson, Josh Gibb and Robbie Spanyard.
On the women’s side, the first place crown was taken by Dixie Owens, from Southern California. Shealen Reno finished second, with Natalie Daughtery and Jaclyn Reno rounding out the top four.
For both Bob and Owens, the win meant they’re guaranteed a spot in the Finals later this year.
“It was a good day,” Bob said with a smile. “I felt like I laid down a good lap in the seeding round, realized I was second and that I’d need to make up some ground, and then kind of stayed calm throughout the day before the final, where I knew I had to go big or go home.”
Many of the competitors were among the best in the country, but even they had to be at the top of their game on the difficult Paris track, Bob said.
“I’d say the S-turns are a challenge if you’re not careful,” he said. “You had to be really precise to hit your marks. I actually had a bit of a tough break in the quarterfinals on the S-turns, but I stayed calm and made it through.”
Bob was competing in his third qualifying event of the season, having placed fourth and third in the two prior events.
“It’s been a gradual ramp up, and so it feels good to finally get that top spot,” he said.
Owens, by comparison, was competing in just her first qualifier of the season.
“With Covid and everything, a lot of stuff was canceled and this was my first big event of the year,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to come out and get things started with a win.
“It feels so good (to secure a spot in the Finals). I’m going to try to take this momentum and keep things going.”
One of the more memorable moments of the day came in Owens’ second-to-last race, when she wiped out as she was crossing the finish line, finishing just a fraction of a second ahead of the other cyclist.
“I definitely threw myself across the finish line,” she said with a laugh. “I was going all out, and luckily it all worked out.”
Saturday’s Red Bull World Championship Qualifier served as the first major event hosted at the Paris Pump Track, which was completed last year. It received glowing praise from competitors at the end of the day.
“This track is awesome,” Owens said. “People in the area are definitely lucky to have a track like this nearby.”
For Shealen Reno — who already punched her ticket to the Finals at an event earlier in the year and a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — the pump track serves not only as a place to take part in national races, but to train for them.
“I think I’m going to stay here for awhile and make this my home base for training so I can get ready for the World Championships,” she said.
