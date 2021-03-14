The Rivercrest Rebels only scored a single run in their game Thursday against McLeod. That proved to be enough, though, as the team won a 1-0 thriller behind a phenomenal performance by pitcher Will Grider.
Grider tossed a complete game against the Longhorns, striking out 12 McLeod batters while only allowing a single hit and walking just one.
“Will did what we expected him to do,” head coach Rick Connot said. “I didn’t expect him to come out and be this dominant, but he’s a great pitcher and he’s put himself in the position to have a great senior season with the hard work and conditioning he’s put in for a year now.”
Grider picked his pitches well and hit his spots perfectly, and frequently made the McLeod batters look downright silly as he kept them off guard by mixing up his fastball with offspeed pitches.
And it was good that Grider was at his best, because McLeod’s pitching was nearly as dominant, as two pitchers combined to stifle the seventh-ranked Rebels’ bats all night long.
“They’re a great team, and they showed that tonight,” Connot said of their opponents. “Their pitchers did a good job and kept us off balance. So we’re happy with this win, and we’re going to celebrate our wins, and we’re also going to keep working to get better.”
Rivercrest’s lone run came in the second inning, when McLeod starting pitcher Silas Murdock walked four straight batters to grant Rivercrest its only score of the day.
Rivercrest, just like their opponents, found themselves on the receiving end of a one-hitter, with the only hit coming on a Zane Dees single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Despite how close the game was, Grider said he didn’t feel any extra pressure while on the mound.
“I know my guys behind me have got my back,” he said. “If I do my job and they do their job, one run is all we need.”
