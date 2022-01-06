After the first 10-minute quarter of their game with Angelina College at the Hunt Center on Wednesday, the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons had everything going their way.
After a 13-13 first quarter, PJC women’s basketball coach Brittany Christian had to feel good when her team outscored the visiting Lady Roadrunners 15-2 at the start of the second quarter, opening up a 28-15 lead over one of the better women’s teams in Region XIV.
Angelina scored the last four points of the second quarter, leaving Paris ahead 28-19 at the half.
The Lady Dragons then opened the third quarter with two quick baskets inside from center Tayonna Robertson to expand the lead to 32-19.
Then the bottom fell out. Angelina outscored Paris 40 to 12 the remainder of the game – winning 59-44.
With the win, Angelina improves to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in league play, while Paris falls to 1-2 and 5-9.
The Lady Roadrunners outscored Paris 22-9 over the last seven minutes of the third quarter – resulting in a 41-41 tie going into the final 10 minutes. Of those nine Paris points, seven came on free throws. Angelina outscored Paris 18-3 in the fourth quarter, resulting in the final score of 59-44.
Lovietta Walker led Angelina with 12 points. Michelle Smith added 10, Makayla Williams and Kajah Parks 9 each, Aaleyah Jones 7, Zaraya March 56, and Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim and Jakayla Parks 4 each.
