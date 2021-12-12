The Red River Valley was home to some truly exceptional volleyball in 2021, as great players from all local schools helped elevate their teams to new heights. No one, however, was as integral to their team’s success as Paris Ladycat Macey McAmis, who delivered one of the best single seasons in Ladycat history.
McAmis finished the season with 641 kills and 119 aces, both of which are tops throughout the Red River Valley, and her 516 digs are the second most in the area. For her tremendous dominance on the court, she has been named the 2021 All-RRV Volleyball Most Valuable Player.
McAmis grew up in an athletic family, and played soccer and basketball throughout her childhood. However, when she picked up volleyball it didn’t take long for the sport to take a special place in her heart.
“I first got into it because of (Paris Ladycats Lilly Lewis and Presli Chapman),” McAmis said. “They took me to a volleyball camp with them, and I couldn’t hit the ball over the net, I couldn’t pass; I didn’t really know what I was doing. But I knew that I loved it right away, and I started playing it in seventh grade. I think it was eighth grade that it really became a passion for me, and I started to want to put in the work every single day and get better.
“I don’t know what it is that makes volleyball so special to me; I guess I just have a natural love for it. I love that every point is different, and that for 25 points straight it’s a competition.”
When McAmis got to Paris High, it didn’t take long for her to make an impact for the Ladycats. She recorded nearly 200 kills in her freshman campaign, establishing herself as one of the Red River Valley’s most exciting players. As it would turn out, she was just getting started.
Each year, McAmis took her game to a new level, improving her hitting power and precision, her service game and her defensive skills.
“Macey is an incredibly hard worker,” Paris coach Ashley Green said. “That’s what makes her the player that she is. She’s always working and thinking about ways she can continue to improve her game. She’s going to push herself no matter what.”
By the time she reached her senior season, McAmis had grown into an elite player at virtually every facet of the game.
When attacking, McAmis’ hits don’t just possess tremendous power, but are also placed in the exact spot she wants them far more often than not. And from the service line, her aggressive serves were difficult for even the best back rows to contend with.
And on defense she was as steadfast as they come, incredibly adept at chasing down difficult attacks and making impressive digs.
“She can read really well on defense, and she’s fast enough to get to some tough balls,” Green said. “It doesn’t matter what she’s doing, she can do it well. She can play all around, and that’s what you want in a player.”
For as skilled as McAmis is, though, Green said her greatest quality isn’t one that can be measured in statistics.
“She has a winner’s mentality,” the head coach said. “She’s going to do whatever it takes, and if she does happen to make a mistake, she’s not going to dwell on it or let it rattle her; she’s going to come back with even more energy and make sure that she corrects whatever it was that she messed up. That’s who Macey McAmis is.”
As McAmis grew as a player, so too did the Paris Ladycats improve, developing into a perennial threat amongst their district and a fixture in the postseason.
Heading into her senior campaign, McAmis was determined to make her final season in blue and white one to remember.
“I knew this was going to be my last season, and I just really wanted to leave it all on the court,” she said. “I wanted to give everything I have to the team and to coach and just do the very best I could and savor all those memories.”
Adding to the sentimental importance of her senior year, McAmis added, was the bond she had with three other seniors — Lewis, Eva Vogt and Bella Hill — with whom she’d played since she first picked up the game of volleyball all those years ago.
“We grew up playing with each other in club and school, and basically from the start I always played with them,” McAmis said. “I think we all just had a lot of trust in each other and our abilities.”
And McAmis knew she’d have to step up, as the team lost four players before the season started, each of whom figured to be a key piece in the 2021 season.
“I think all of us knew we’d have to step up and really come together after losing them,” she said. “We knew we were one of the smallest teams around. But we wanted whoever was on the court to want to be there — that was probably our biggest thing.”
Once the season started, it quickly became apparent that volleyball fans in the Red River Valley were being treated to something truly remarkable with McAmis’ play. She began racking up kills and aces at jaw-dropping rates, and while many excellent hitters never have a game where they record 20 kills, it soon became strange whenever McAmis didn’t reach that mark in a game.
When all was said and done, McAmis didn’t just lead the Red River Valley in kills. The next-closest hitter wasn’t even in the same stratosphere as McAmis, as she had more than 100 kills more than Detroit’s Ayanna Smith, the player with the second most kills in the area.
McAmis said the credit for her terrific season isn’t just hers to celebrate, though. She pointed to the work done by Lewis and Vogt, the team’s duo of setters, as being instrumental in allowing her to get the kills that she did.
“They did a fantastic job setting me the ball in exactly the right spot,” she said. “They deserve a lot of credit and they’re both super talented. Plus, i’ve always worked well with them.”
McAmis was the focal point in her team’s offense, and no matter where she was on the court — whether it be the outside, the right side, the middle or the back row — her teammates looked to feed her the ball at all times. It’s safe to say that perhaps no single player in the area meant more to their team’s success than she did.
And with her at the leading the way on the court, the team certainly found great success. Headed into the last game of the season, the Ladycats had a chance to tie with the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks for co-district champions. They lost that match, and ultimately finished second in the district, but their second-place finish was no small feat in their stacked district.
Looking back on the season, McAmis points to a stellar preseason game against Chisum as a performance where she was especially on fire. McAmis recorded an astonishing 42 kills in the match, and did so while hitting a very high percentage.
“Heading into that game, I wasn’t even sure if I’d be able to play or if I’d be any good, because I remember my shoulder had been really bothering me leading up to that game,” she said with a chuckle. “It magically disappeared before the game, I guess. I think I was really on that game, getting the ball everywhere and finding a way to put it down.”
Another game that saw McAmis in especially rare form was the team’s tiebreaker against archrival North Lamar in the final game before the playoffs. With playoff seeding on the line, the North Lamar Pantherettes did all they could to slow Paris’ star outside hitter down, double-blocking and even triple-blocking her throughout the game in an attempt to take her out of things. Despite their best efforts, though, McAmis still managed to pile on 28 kills against the imposing middles of North Lamar.
“I think it says a lot about how good Macey is that teams knew who she was, knew she was someone they needed to hone in on, and it didn’t even matter; she still managed to do her thing,” Green said.
As the season went on, McAmis began to draw attention not just from her peers in the Red River Valley and District 15-4A Region II, but also from the entire nation. After a week that saw her tally more than 80 total kills, online amateur sports database Maxpreps, in conjunction with the American Volleyball Coaches Association, named McAmis the player of the week for the entire state of Texas.
“It was very cool to know that I was putting up those kind of stats and that people were noticing,” she said with a smile.
When all was said and done, McAmis had left an indelible mark on the Paris Ladycats volleyball program, and it’s a mark that Green said will be felt long after she’s gone.
“She’s set an example for all future Ladycats who come through,” Green said. “And not just for her skill, but for her mentality and for the way that she carries herself. She’s a special kind of person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.