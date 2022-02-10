The PJC Dragons split a pair of softball games Wednesday, downing Grayson College 8-0 in the first game of the doubleheader before falling 8-6 in the second.
Jaycie Hall had a big day on the mound in the first game, pitching a complete game four-hitter. Offensively, Jayda Carter blew the game wide open with a grand slam, and Hall added a homer as well.
In the second game, Reagan Richardson, Hannah Schnettler, Taylor Thompson and Victoria Gordillo all drove in runs for PJC.
