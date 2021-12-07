hey may be district rivals, but on Saturday morning the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs met in the preseason, squaring off in the semifinals of the Prairiland basketball tournament. In the end, it was the Lady Mustangs walking off the court with a 49-25 victory.
The difference in the game came in the second and fourth quarters. Chisum outscored the Lady Pats 31-8 during those two frames. The second quarter, though, is what set the tone for Chisum. Leading 11-7 after the first, Chisum opened the second quarter with five straight points from Peyton Holland. She finished with nine points in the quarter.
“The second quarter was big,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said after the game. “We usually have good second quarters. Defensively we picked it up. We started talking and seeing what they wanted to do. We got some easy steals and pushed the ball out in transition.”
Trailing 27-12 at the half, the third quarter became the Abi Farmer show for Prairiland. In the quarter, Farmer had eight points, three blocked shots and a steal for Prairiland.
“She has done a great job of stepping up in a leadership role both vocally and by doing,” Patriot coach Callie Tucker said about Farmer. “She’s stepped up. If we need a stop, I know she’s going to get us a stop. If we need a basket, she’s going to do what she needs to do to get us a basket. She’s done a great job of trying to pull these younger kids with her.”
After trimming the lead down to 12 after the three, Prairland had trouble scoring in the fourth. A large part of that was due to the defensive pressure on the other end of the floor. The Lady Mustangs forced five turnovers in the final quarter which led to fast break points on the other side. Brooklyn Atnip, Harmony Marsh and Emma Garner all came up with key blocks and offensive rebounds in the fourth.
“Before this tournament we have been getting beat on the boards,” Smith said. “All this week I’ve been stressing offensive rebounds, blocking out and making sure they don’t get any offensive rebounds.”
Holland led all scorers with 16 points. Marsh finished with 12 for Chisum. Both Ava Lamb and Garner had six points. Atnip had five and Brylea Marshall finished with four.
For Prairiland, Farmer led the team with 12 points. Kirsten Bridges finished with six. Both Chloe VanDeaver and Katelyn Cornmesser had three while Kenleigh Watson chipped in one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.