Coming into Friday night’s game, much talk was given to the offense for both Cooper and Honey Grove. Rightfully so as both teams were averaging well over 40 points per game. After the game, the defense was a hot topic after the Bulldogs won 36–8.
Although the score reflects a blowout win for the Bulldogs, it was the defense that stole the show early for both teams. Honey Grove’s first drive of the game resulted in an interception for the Cooper defense.
Colin Ingram intercepted a pass inside the 10 yard line to give his team the ball. The Bulldogs offense couldn’t manage anything on their opening drive and were forced to punt. On the next Warrior possession, we had our first points of the game.
Facing a fourth and seven from their own 16 yard line, Honey Grove lined up to punt the ball. The snap from center went over the punter’s head and wound up through the back of the end zone for a Bulldog safety. Just like that it was 2–0 in favor of Cooper.
The Warriors defense got their only turnover of the game on the ensuing Bulldog possession. Ingram’s pass was intercepted in the end zone for a touchback. The only touchdown of the first half came in the second quarter. Adryean Finley broke through the line for a 61 yard score.
The Warriors had a chance to score but a fourth and goal pass play wound up incomplete, turning the ball back over to the Bulldogs.
The second half was a different story for the Bulldogs offense though. On five possessions in the half, the Bulldogs scored on all of them except one. And that was the final drive where they kneeled out the clock.
The first score after halftime came on a six yard run from Canon Ingram. The next Warrior possession ended with another interception, and Cooper made them pay. Finney capitalized on another run. This time from a yard out as he helped the Bulldogs extend their lead to 22–0.
Canon Ingram got his second score of the game the next time Cooper had the ball. This time it was a 21 yard scamper to the end zone. The final score from the Bulldogs came off the legs of Markell Smith. His ten yard run made the score 36–0 with under three minutes to play.
Honey Grove’s lone score happened with 38 seconds on the clock. Thanks to some big runs from quarterback Ryelan Morris, the Warriors found themselves at the three yard line. Dion Morris took the handoff and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.
The Cooper Bulldog offense had three runners over 100 yards on the night. Markell Smith, Canon Ingram and Adryean Finney all eclipsed the century mark in rushes. The Warriors were led by Rylean Morris, who had just under 80 yards on the night. He also threw four completions for 49 yards.
North Lamar dropped to 3-5, 1-2 in district, with the loss. Next up is at Pleasant Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.