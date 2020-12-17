For the last four years, no football player in the Red River Valley has dominated at their position quite like Cole Carson has at offensive and defensive line for the Rivercrest Rebels. Now, he’ll be continuing his football career playing against some of the very best collegiate competition in the country, as on Wednesday he officially signed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Carson was not short on options when it came to picking a college to play for, receiving more than 20 offers from programs like Auburn, Texas Tech, Baylor, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Duke.
However, things clicked when he spoke with the Arkansas coaching staff, and it didn’t take Carson long to figure out which school he wanted to play for, he said.
“I’d already had a few offers, but I got to talking with the coaches and we just hit it off, right off the bat,” Carson said. “They’re amazing people, it’s a great program and I just think it’ll be a great experience.”
Carson began playing football at a young age, with his introduction to the game coming in the form of Pee Wee football in second grade. For him, his connection to the sport was akin to love at first sight.
“I immediately fell in love with the physical aspect of it,” Carson said. “One of my first memories with the sport is me telling my Pee Wee coach, ‘I want to tackle someone.’ Well, he did the opposite thing and put me at offensive tackle and I’ve been on the offensive line ever since.”
Head coach Lance Connot said Carson possesses the tools to succeed at the next level.
“Number one, the first thing that jumps out to you is his explosiveness,” Connot said. “He’s got great hit flexibility, he’s incredibly quick and athletic for such a big kid at 6’6”. 295 (pounds), and also just the way that he finishes people. He’s got that nastiness about him that fuels him on Friday nights.”
For as skilled as Carson is as a player, though, Connot said what truly sets him apart and makes him a player that any coach would love to have is his unimpeachable work ethic.
“Cole is a perfect attendance guy on mandatory and voluntary workouts,” Connot said. “He’s never missed a single summer workout, he’s never missed Saturdays during the season and I just don’t remember him ever missing a practice.
“No matter what, Cole was always going to be there. And he always did it with the best attitude you can imagine.”
Looking back on Carson’s career, Connot remembered a 2019 game against De Leon High School in the playoffs, in which Carson matched up against an extremely highly touted defensive tackle for the Bearcats and rose to the occasion.
“This De Leon kid was a very talented player in his own right, but Cole just completely dominated him,” Connot said. “And that was Cole. He had the ability to not just dominate your average high school football players each week, but also the very best the state has to offer.”
Piper Roden — Carson’s mother — reflected on her son’s football journey, beaming with pride as she did so.
“I couldn’t be prouder of him,” she said. “He’s worked for this for such a long time. … Getting to see him shine every Friday night for these past four years has been wonderful. I know how much he loves the game and how much effort he puts into it, and he plays with so much joy.”
For Carson, he said he’s going to miss the close bonds he’s developed with his teammates and coaches, as well as the energy that fans bring to The Swamp for each and every home game. However, he’s ready to take his game to the next level and play against some of the best college football programs in the country.
“It’s the SEC, so I get that opportunity to play against some really, really great teams,” he said. “I think it’s a good fit for me, and I can’t wait.”
