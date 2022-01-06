In basketball, you’ll find plenty of convincing, and even blowout, victories. What you won’t find nearly as often are complete and utter maulings like the one the Rivercrest Lady Rebels handed the Lady Tigers of Linden-Kildare on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers failed to score a single point until midway through the third quarter, and Rivercrest cruised to an easy 57-8 win.
Almost immediately out of the gate, it became clear that Linden-Kildare was going to have its hands full with Rivercrest, as the Lady Rebels began exerting their will in a number of ways.
They crashed the offensive glass, getting a number of their baskets on second or even third chances, and getting into the passing lanes with a swarming defensive intensity led to a number of steals and deflections for the Lady Rebels as well.
Selena Kelley, Logan Huddleston and Alexis Carey all made their impact felt immediately with defensive tenacity and hustle plays.
Rivercrest reached double digits in about four minutes, when Anna Duvall knocked down a straightaway 3-pointer that gave the Lady Rebs a 12-0 lead.
Duvall was aggressive from the field, attacking the rim and nailing long-range jumpshots all game long,ultimately finishing with a game-high 21 points. It’s the latest in a string of strong showings from her, and Milton said he’s enjoyed watching her develop throughout the early-goings of the season.
“Anna loves the game; she practices hard, she plays hard and she watches a lot of film,” Milton said. “She really cares, and you know that she’s going to do whatever she can to help her team win. … She’s been on a roll lately and that’s a credit not just to her hard work, but the rest of the team recognizing that she’s hot and getting her the ball in good spots.”
“I think I’ve been viewing the court differently with the work I’ve been putting in,” Duvall added. “Tonight, they were pretty laid back (defensively) which allowed a lot of putbacks, second chance shots and hustle plays.”
In the second quarter, the Lady Rebels got a big boost of energy off the bench from Abby Ross, who came away with steals, pulled down rebounds and demonstrated some smart passing, all while scoring four points in the quarter.
“Abby works hard, and you can tell she wants to get better,” Milton said of Ross. “She’s improved a lot this year and has taken her game to another level. And that’s all a credit to her hard work paying off.”
Ross’ four points in the second came on back-to-back possessions mere seconds apart, as she first scored on a fast break after coming away with a steal, and then scored mere seconds later off a nice pass from Kelley.
Going into the halftime locker room, the Lady Rebels led 32-0.
The Lady Tigers would finally get on the board roughly three minutes into the third quarter with a basket in the paint, and then tack on a 3-pointer a few minutes later.
Duvall kept up the hot scoring though, draining long 2-point jumpshots and 3-pointers alike in the third quarter, including a jumper off of a great kickout by Carey that brought the score to 40-2.
Lady Rebel Kaytie Jane Ballard also got on the board in the third, and her basket towards the end of the quarter gave Rivercrest a 40-point lead for the first time in the game, 42-2.
For the Lady Rebels’ part, though, they continued to apply pressure and get a number of points in transition. The lead reached 50 points when Ross scored with about two minutes left in the game.
In addition to Duvall’s 21 points, Ross joined her in double figures with 11. Kelley scored nine, Huddleston finished with seven points, Alexis Case had three points and Carey, Ballard and Anna Guest each scored two points.
“When we played this team last year, we lost by one, and I think this just shows how far we’ve come since then,” Duvall said. “I think this just shows how we’ve all grown since then, and I’m excited to get more into district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.