Three Paris All-Star baseball teams took part in the State Classic Tournaments this past weekend, and all three had strong showings, with one earning the state championship crown.
The 12U Paris All-Stars had an extremely dominating outing and came away with some hardware and serious bragging rights for their efforts.
The team was perfect in the tournament, finishing 3-0 by easily beating all their opponents. The team combined for 42 runs scored while only allowing five runs from the opposing teams.
In the first game, the team shined both offensively and defensively, as Paris scored 14 runs and beat Whitewright in a no-hitter.
In the second game, they beat Corsicana 13-5, which was ultimately one of the toughest games of the weekend. Although they gave up several runs against Corsicana, their hot hitting was more than enough to give them the win and send them to a championship game against Whitewright.
Having already beaten Whitewright, the team was pumped and ready to go knowing they could win against the team, head coach Justin Walls said. The 12U team would start strong again, eventually going on to win 15-0. The ballgame was called due to the run rule, giving the team the State Classic Championship title.
“It was a great team effort,” Walls said. “The team hit really really well. They were mashing the baseball.”
Walls bragged about some of his players, saying they’d played great and were even awarded for some of their achievements.
Evan Fodg was spectacular, as he hit three home runs over the course of the tournament leading his team in hitting. Clayton Bramlett won the nickel award, given when a player strikes out five batters in a row. And Elija McEwin pitched a no-hitter in the championship game of the tournament, Walls said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. They showed up with the sticks and went to work, had great defense and great pitching,” he said. “They really showed out and I was very proud of them.”
The 10U Paris All-Stars also competed in their regional tournament in Corsicana last weekend. The team finished in third place bringing their season to a close.
The first game they played was against Texarkana, where they won 5-1. Despite allowing a run in the game, the pitchers for the Paris All-Stars combined for a no-hitter. Easton Ferrall started the game for Paris and Kacen Hayes finished the game by striking out a Texarkana batter.
In the second game of the tournament, Paris fell to Longview sending them to their first elimination game of the weekend.
However, the loss didn’t kill the team’s confidence as they bounced back to beat Athens in an elimination game behind Zane Larkin‘s heroics. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Larkin walked it off with a double scoring one run giving the Paris All-Stars a 5-4 victory allowing them to avoid elimination.
In the fourth game of the tournament, the All-Stars faced Longview for the second time. The game ended up going very differently than the first game, which had been a 10-0 loss, and the rematch was filled with excitement. However, the result of the game was still a loss.
The Paris All-Stars competed fiercely with Longview as they had the game tied at seven runs a piece in the fifth, but Longview would walk it off on a base hit eliminating Paris from the tournament. Farrell and Larkin lead the Paris All-Stars with two hits each in the game.
The Paris All-Stars finished the tournament in third place, bringing their season to a close.
“We are extremely proud of each and every kid as they fought hard this weekend and represented Paris well,” head coach Josh Vanderburg said of his players.
The 14U Paris All-Stars finished third at their state tournament, ending their great season. Although they finished third, the team was awarded the character and sportsmanship award after the tournament.
