The Rivercrest Lady Rebels had a big day at the plate, scoring in all but one inning and racking up 15 total hits in their playoff softball game against the Bowie Lady Pirates on Thursday. For their efforts, the Lady Rebs are bi-district champions, coming away with an 11-7 victory.
“We executed extremely well,” Rivercrest head coach Kara Crawford said. “We played small ball and put on a lot of pressure on the basepaths. … Nobody tried to do too much; everyone knew their job and went out and did it at a high level.”
Addison Martin drove in Rivercrest’s first run of the game, rifling off a sharply-hit ground ball down the third base line, scoring teammate Alexis Case, who reached earlier in the inning with a single of her own.
Martin, alongside teammate Korie Mankins, led the offense in the high-scoring game. Martin finished the game 3-for-4 for three RBIs, while Mankins was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs of her own.
“Both of them were huge,” Crawford said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Martin’s impact was felt not just in the batter’s box but in the circle as well, where she struck out nine Lady Pirates.
The Lady Rebs’ second run came in the next inning when Madison Tippit, a courtesy runner in for catcher Lizzie Langehennig, scored on a suicide bunt play by Alexis Ross.
In the early goings, Bowie had an answer for each of Rivercrest’s runs, but the Lady Rebels surged ahead in the bottom of the third when Case scored on a wild pitch and Martin and Mankins each garnered RBIs as well.
Mankins and Martin were responsible for two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, pushing Rivercrest’s lead to 7-3, and it was in the fifth that the team sealed the win with four more runs.
Logan Huddleston, Case, Mankins and Martin all picked up big RBIs in the inning.
Macy Childres had a strong defensive game at third base, recording several put-outs and fielding the ball expertly. And Mankins contributed a diving catch to the defensive efforts too.
With the win, the Lady Rebs move on to the area round, where they’ll face Kerens.
“It feels amazing,” Crawford said of being crowned bi-district champs. “This group played hard and fought all the way through. They earned this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.