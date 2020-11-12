North Lamar and Paris both took part in the regional cross country competition Tuesday in Dallas, and both teams came away with a strong showing.
The North Lamar Pantherettes shined, finishing 10th as a team following their District 15-4A championship roughly a month ago.
Pantherette senior Emma Fowler paced her team in the event with a time of 13:27. following behind were sophomore Catie Lenertz with a time of 13:34.06, junior Emeri Watson with a time of 13:54.54, sophomore Kaidynse Steed at 14:31.38, senior Addison Exum with a time of 1453.62, junior Bralie Fox with a time of 15:35.50 and junior Ann Vukcevich with a time of 16:22.81.
The Paris Wildcats also had strong performances at the regional competition. Adam Hartman and Isaac Castillo competed on the boys’ side and each improved on their times from the previous year. Castillo ran a time of 18:14, while Hartman finished with a time of 18:36.
Shamiya Holt, a freshman, finished with a time of 12:56 and missed a chance to compete at the state finals by eight seconds.
