Last week, local athletes from across the Red River Valley traveled to take part in the girls regional powerlifting meet. Several shined on the big stage, with two — Prairiland’s Skylar Johnson and Clarksville’s Alicia Love — being crowned region champions and punching their tickets to the state powerlifting meet.
Johnson established herself as the top 3A powerlifter in the region in the 148 lb. weight class by lifting a total of 875 lbs. She lifted 355 in the squat, 180 in the bench press and 340 in her deadlift.
“Skylar had to get up to 340 on her deadlift to win, and she did it,” Prairiland powerlifting coach Keith Spangler said. “She is an outstanding young lady and hard working. This will be her second trip to state and she’s only a sophomore. With her determination, she’ll continue to get even better.”
Love, competing in the 97 lbs. weight class for the Lady Tigers, was similarly crowned the district champion at the 2A classification. Her trip to the regional tournament was filled with personal bests, as her squat of 175 lbs., bench press of 90 lbs. and her deadlift of 205 were all personal records, for a total of 470 lbs.
“You can’t beat the heart and determination that Alicia has,” Clarksville powerlifting coach Ryan Kennedy said of Love, who’s just a freshman. “She has crushed every obstacle in her way to the top, and I’m excited to see what the next three years hold for her.”
Prairiland also sent Cristal Silva and Cadie Gray to regionals, and the two finished 15th and 18th, respectively.
For the Clarksville Lady Tigers, Love was joined at the regional meet by Dalesha Johnson, who lifted a total of 620 lbs.; Asharie Perry, who lifted a total of 580; and Mariela Resendiz, who lifted 470.
A trio of Chisum Lady Mustangs competed and represented their school well. Serena Whatley lifted a total of 585 lbs., finishing eighth; Laney Vanderburg, who lifted 820 lbs., also finished eighth in her weight class. And Emma McCarter, lifting 585 lbs., finished 15th.
A number of Detroit Lady Eagles made a name for themselves at regionals too. Chloe Moore placed eighth while lifting 590 lbs.; Jayce Wear lifted 510 and finished 20th; Kellie Welch lifted 670 lbs., good for an 11th place finish; Alaina Johnson lifted 545 lbs., finishing just outside the top 20; Karcee Hines lifted 595 and finished 14th; and Halle Haagenson lifted 580 and finished right behind Hines in 15th.
Paris and North Lamar’s powerlifters will head to regionals this coming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.