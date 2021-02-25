The Paris Ladycats soccer team fell in a heartbreaker to Pleasant Grove Tuesday, being narrowly edged out in penalty kicks after regulation ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
Paris head coach Haley Jetton praised the defensive effort her team gave, saying everyone on the field bought in to the defensive steadfastness.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” she said. “They hustled, they played as a team and they left it all out on the field.”
After regulation and overtime ended with the score still deadlocked in a scoreless tie, the two teams went to PKs, where Pleasant Grove made two and Paris just netted one.
“They gave it their all out on the field,” Jetton said. “When a team plays like that, that’s all a coach can ask for.”
