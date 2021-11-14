The Red River Valley is home to some truly impressive football on the gridiron. But if you look towards the sideline during any Friday night football game, you’ll find athletes who are just as impressive: the cheerleaders. And for Rivercrest Lady Rebel Caylin Williams, she was impressive enough to earn a spot on the cheerleading team at East Texas Baptist University, where she’ll officially be attending next fall to be not just a cheerleader, but as a member of the school’s acrobatics and tumbling team.
Williams took up gymnastics at a very young age, and it wasn’t long before she realized that she not only enjoyed it, but also had quite the knack for it.
So, upon reaching middle school, she said, also taking on cheerleading seemed like the logical next step.
“I’d been doing gymnastics since I was about three years old, and being a cheerleader was something I always wanted to do,” she said. “So when I got to fourth grade, that’s when I started cheering. (Cheerleading and gymnastics) were in the same facility — the same program — so that made it easy to do both. But after fifth grade I stopped doing gymnastics.”
Though she stopped competing in gymnastics, her tumbling and acrobatic skills stayed sharp with a number of tumbling routines at Rivercrest, and when she decided to send film of herself running through routines to colleges, East Texas Baptist University was impressed with what they saw.
“I’d met with (the ETBU coach) even before they offered me, so I knew they were interested, but it was still an exciting but also bittersweet moment when they offered,” she said.
Looking back on her time at Rivercrest, Williams said she’s going to miss all the friendships she’s formed. Looking ahead to the future, though, she said she’s ready to start the next chapter in her cheerleading career.
“I’ll definitely miss all the close relationships here,” she said. “There’s a lot more cheerleaders there, and I’m looking forward to forming new relationships there, but it won’t be the same as it is here.”
