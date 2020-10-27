The Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes had already played each other twice this year, with each team winning on their opponent’s home floor. But as luck would have it, they’d have to play one more time.
The two teams met Monday in a pivotal tiebreaker to determine seeding in playoffs, with each team vying for third place. Ultimately, it was the Paris Ladycats who came away victorious, winning in four sets, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24.
The first set couldn’t have started out any better for the Ladycats. It took them practically no time to jump out to a big lead, as an early 7-2 lead blossomed into a 10-4 lead and then into a 14-5 lead.
The Pantherettes took an early timeout after a kill by Ladycat Presli Chapman pushed the score to 13-5 in Paris’ favor, and then fresh out of the timeout, Chapman scored again, this time on an ace.
“That first set we came out really strong,” Ladycat Macey McAmis said. “I personally think that that’s some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year.”
“We came out and we were just having fun,” senior Hannah Gibbons added. “We always play our best when we’re having fun.”
The Pantherettes made a bit of a run towards the end of the set, scoring three points to cut the lead to single digits, but it was too little too late, as Paris put the set away with a pair of kills by McAmis.
While Paris operated at a double-digit lead for much of the first set, the two rivals stayed within a few points of each other throughout much of the second. The biggest the lead ever got in either’s favor was a five-point lead, briefly held on two occasions by the Pantherettes.
Both teams struggled with errors early on in the second set, as Pantherettes and Ladycats alike sent several attempted kills long or wide, and several serves on both sides sailed into the net.
The second set was hardly devoid of bright spots, however. The Pantherettes enjoyed a balanced offense, with big kills coming from a wide range of players, including Hannah Titlow, Macy Richardson and Ashley Trenchard.
“Early on in the season, I do think one of our weaknesses is that all we’d do is set up Ashley,” North Lamar head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “But I’m really proud of how this team has grown, and now I think we’re a much more balanced team.”
On Paris’ side, McAmis and Chapman were the primary offensive contributors. Down five points and facing match point, Gibbons and Chapman looked to make things interesting with a pair of kills that cut the North Lamar lead to three, but Richardson closed out the set by going line with a powerful kill.
The third set was another back-and-forth affair. North Lamar took an early lead, scoring its 10th point on a cross by libero Noelle Rainey.
“Noelle is a fighter, and if she could she’d do it all,” Upchurch said with a chuckle. “If she could, she’d set it to herself and then go for the kill herself. That’s just the type of player she is; she wants it as much as anyone can.”
Eventually, though, Paris pulled ahead. The team tied the score at 10 on an ace by Lilly Lewis, and then took the lead on the next point. They wouldn’t relinquish the lead again in the set.
North Lamar didn’t make it easy for Paris, though, and the Ladycats worked for every point thanks to stalwart defense by North Lamar.
“I’m a firm believer that defense wins games, and I do think we played some good defense tonight,” Upchurch said. “We had a few mistakes on offense and gave them some points, but I think we played well defensively.”
Chapman came up big down the stretch, and another pivotal ace by Lewis sealed the set.
“The key tonight was consistency,” head coach Ashley Green said. “We came in here and knew that we had to take care of business, and that’s what we did.”
In the final set, Paris jumped out to a big lead, just as they did in the first. This time however, North Lamar had an answer. Up 20-12 and needing just five points to close out the match, North Lamar began a comeback attempt for the ages. Perfectly placed shots by Trenchard, big blocks at the net by Pointer and offensive contributions from several others helped North Lamar claw back into the match, eventually bringing the score to a 24-24 tie and the North Lamar fans to a deafening fever pitch.
The comeback ended there, however. Paris pulled back ahead when a shot by North Lamar sailed into the net, and then McAmis finished the match off with a kill.
“We got too comfortable there with the big lead,” McAmis said. “We needed to refocus.”
While the two teams were playing for the difference of just a single seed, it’s one that makes a world of difference. The winner of the match is set to play Bullard in the first round of the playoffs, a team Paris has already beaten this season on a hostile court. The loser, however, is slated to play Lindale — a team that’s undefeated and ranked in the top three in the state.
“It was a negative thought, that we’d lose this match and then have to go play that top-ranked team,” McAmis said. “But we beat Bullard already, and that gives us some hope going into playoffs.”
McAmis led the Ladycats with 13 kills. Chapman finished with nine, Lewis had seven and Gibbons contributed six kills to the balanced Ladycats offense.
“The goal is to go further than we did last year, which we definitely can do,” Lewis said. “We have to give 110% every time and just never stop fighting to do it.”
