With just over four minutes left in yesterday’s basketball game between the Cooper Dogettes and North Lamar Pantherettes, Cooper senior Presley Limbaugh slashed her way to the rim, muscled up a shot while drawing the foul, cutting North Lamar’s lead down to just two after nailing the subsequent free throw, after trailing by eight at the quarter’s start. With about half a quarter to play, it looked like anyone’s game.
It was at that point, though, that North Lamar’s defense rose to challenge, preventing Cooper from scoring another field goal for the remainder of the game, and holding on four a 44-36 win.
.A dearth of field goals was nothing new in this game, as the opening quarter was marked by just two shots made by the Dogettes and one by the Pantherettes.
And it was quite some time before the first field goal, as it was about halfway through the the quarter before Cooper’s Caylee Conley got her team on the board with a nice floater, drawing the score to 4-2.
The next field goal wouldn’t come until there was about a minute and a half left in the opening quarter, when North Lamar freshman Roselyn Spencer scored on a fast break off a great dish from junior Maddie Walters.
Dogette Madison Murray answered right back, drilling an impressive 3-pointer off the dribble with less than a minute left in the quarter, but North Lamar went into the second quarter clinging to a slim 8-7 lead.
The period was marked by aggressive defense from both teams, and neither team had many possessions where they were able to comfortably advance the ball upcourt without tenacious pressure by the other team.
Even though field goals were tough to come by, the game was a physical, chippy affair, and both teams spent a lot of time at the charity stripe. The Pantherettes were able to make the most of those trips to the free throw line, highlighted by senior Mylee Nottingham, who drilled 13 of her 16 free throw attempts.
She would go on to lead both teams in scoring, with 15 points.
Points were a bit easier to come by for Cooper in the second quarter. Heidi Wood made an impact scoring in the low block, Chesney Kinnamon added a 3-pointer, and Murray and Limbaugh both got in on some scoring action as well.
“We’d set some defensive goals, and we didn’t accomplish a lot of them,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell said. “We didn’t play our best defense in the first half — we wanted to hold them under 20 points in the first half and we weren’t able to do that — but once we made some adjustments at halftime, i thought our defense in the second half was night-and-day better.”
“Our shots definitely weren’t falling,” Nottingham added with a laugh. “When that’s the case, it’s even more important that you play good defense. I don’t think we played very well on either side in the first half, but there was some yelling during halftime and we came together and things started coming together when we began communicating better.”
Cooper went into the halftime locker room up by one, but just as Tisdell said, a renewed defensive intensity led to the tides changing out of the gate in the second quarter.
“I think we underestimated them a little,” North Lamar senior Hutton Pointer said. “I don’t think we expected them to come out and shoot and be that good. We had to snap out of it and go and just play defense the way we’ve been playing it all year, and put the pedal to the metal.”
The Dogettes were held to just two points in the quarter, which came on a midrange jump shot by Conley, as North Lamar used its height in the low block to full effect. Hutton Pointer, Lauren and Logan Dority, and Spencer all provided the Pantherettes with an imposing size advantage, which they used to score in the low block, bully the Dogettes defensively and dominate the glass.
“We have a huge advantage down low, we’re very post heavy,” Tisdell said. “At times it was hard for us to get them the ball, being down (starting guard Cydnie Malone), but you could still see what they’re capable of.”
With the renewed defensive intensity, the Pantherettes were able to stretch their advantage, going into the final quarter up eight. And not long into the final quarter, they were able to extend the lead to double digits.
The Dogettes showed that they weren’t going to go down without a fight, though. Their run was jumpstarted by Faith McGuire, who intercepted a North Lamar pass and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup, and then Limbaugh scored on the next Cooper possession, drilling a floater from close range.
Limbaugh took control in the final period, driving to the paint with confidence, where she either finished herself or hit a teammate with a stellar pass.
“She did Presley Limbaugh things, that’s all you can say about her,” Cooper coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “She’s going to do whatever’s asked of her, and for her it’s all about the good of the team.”
After cutting the lead all the way down to two, the North Lamar defense once again found its footing, and the Dogettes were held to just a handful of free throws the remainder of the way.
Spencer and Lauren Dority both scored quick baskets on transition runouts, and the whole team did a good job of nailing their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Lauren Dority and Pointer each scored eight. Walters scored seven and Spencer added five.
For Cooper, Limbaugh led the balanced scoring with nine points. Conley had eight, Murray had seven and Wood had six. Kinnamon and McGuire each contributed three.
“They’re a very good team,” Tisdell said of Cooper. “They forced us to make adjustments that not many teams have forced us to make. But I thought we did a good job responding, limiting our turnovers and finding and taking good shots, especially in the second half.”
