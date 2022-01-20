The Honey Grove Warriors dropped their second game in as many days on Wednesday, falling 75-42 in a resheduled game that was postponed the week prior.
Jarvis Hill scored 13 points, and Alex Fisk and Cort Garner each scored nine. Brody Mahan scored six points and Levi Beavers added five.
