It was not always easy sailing for the Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team, but after a shaky start, the team was able to collect itself and go on to beat Caddo Mills in four sets Tuesday evening.
Caddo Mills opened the first set with five unanswered points, which quickly ballooned into a double-digit advantage for the Lady Foxes. Caddo Mills was playing well, but they were aided by some uncharacteristic miscues on the part of the Lady Patriots.
“Caddo Mills came out on fire and we weren’t really ready for it,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said after the match. “It caught us off guard and kind of smacked us in the mouth.”
After Prairiland’s opening point, which came on a line shot by middle-blocker Abi Farmer, they allowed Caddo Mills to rattle off six more unanswered points.
Though Caddo Mills built up too much of a lead for Prairiland to seriously threaten a comeback in the first set, the Lady Pats were still able to close the set on a bit of a run, outscoring Caddo Mills 6-1 over a stretch to bring the score from 8-22 to 14-23 in the Lady Foxes’ favor, before Caddo Mills closed out the first set with a pair of quick points.
“We started to come alive towards the end of the set, and I knew that was a good sign,” Vanderburg said.
To call it a ‘good sign’ would be an understatement. As outmatched as Prairiland looked for the early goings first set, Caddo Mills looked even more outmatched in the second set, dominated by Prairiland’s strong service game and front line.
The second set began with a bit of a back-and-forth and Prairiland holding a slim 5-4 lead after the first nine points of the second set. After that, however, the Lady Patriots were off to the races.
As Prairiland piled on the points, momentum on the court and in the stands visibly shifted in the Lady Pats’ favor.
“We cleaned up those errors we’d been making earlier,” Vanderburg said. “And when we did make mistakes here or there, we didn’t get hung up about it. We put it behind us and moved on.
“We also stayed aggressive, though, because when we were aggressive we were able to score.”
Caddo Mills tried calling timeouts to stop the bleeding, but they were to no avail, and Prairiland coasted to a 25-9 second set win.
After the dominance of the second set, the third was a bit more tightly contested. The two teams traded points , and Farmer scored two of her team’s first four points with a pair of strong kills.
An ace by outside hitter Ali Sessums pushed the score to 17-12, but Caddo Mills responded with five unanswered points to knot the score back up.
Just as momentum seemed to be shifting back in the favor of the visiting team, Prairiland’s Folse responded with back-to-back kills of her own to help her team reclaim the lead. Folse then helped Prairiland close out the set by scoring two more of their last six points in the set, which Prairiland took 25-22.
“TJ did a great job tonight,” Vanderburg said. “She’s consistent and she can place the ball wherever she wants to and tear apart a defense. That helped us push ahead and ultimately finish off the set like we needed to.”
The fourth set was a bit more comfortable for the Lady Patriots. Bolstered by a good service game and some strong play by strong play from Farmer and sophomore Kyndal Yaross, Prairiland jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
Caddo Mills began putting up points of their own on the board, and showed resiliency at multiple key points in the set, such as a long rally that pulled the score to 14-7 in Prairiland’s favor.
Another Caddo Mills run allowed them to pull within five points, at 17-12, and then was able to close the deficit to as little as four, at 21-17. In the end, though, the push was too little too late, and Prairiland took the set 25-18, and closed out the match with an ace for good measure..
“I’m proud of how we battled today,” Vanderburg said.
Farmer led the team with 12 kills. Sessums added 10, and Folse and Reese Parris had nine apiece.
Chloe Raley recorded 24 assists in the match, and Hanna Cope added 12.
Raley also finished the match with 15 digs, while Lanna Riney had 10, Sessums finished with nine and Yaross had 8.
Parris had four blocks, and Folse and Farmer each finished with two/
Sessums also led the team with five aces, while Raley and Yaross had two and Parris, Folse and Cope each finished with an ace as well.
The Lady Patriots will be in action again on Friday at 4:30 p.m., when they take the court at Texas High School against Leonard.
