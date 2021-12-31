Editor’s Note: Today’s story is part two of a two-part countdown of the top five sports stories of the year and the top five sports photos of the year. For Nos. 3-5, see the Dec. 28 edition of The Paris News.
Paris, Cooper golf make state
2021 was a historic year for golf in the Red River Valley, as two teams — the Paris Wildcats and Cooper Bulldogs — shot their way to a dominant season that was capped off by a berth in the state tournament.
Both teams dazzled at the regional tournament to get to the final stage of the postseason, with Paris finishing second at the tourney and Cooper placing first.
“It feels great,” Paris head golf coach Randall Lewis said after the regional tournament. “These kids have worked hard all year, they performed extremely well at regionals, and I just couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The only team that finished better than the Wildcats was the Melissa Cardinals, who beat Paris out by nine strokes.
“We would have liked to have clipped Melissa, but we’ll have another go at them at state,” Lewis said with a laugh.
Paris and Melissa established themselves as the two unquestioned leaders of the region, as the third-best team was drastically far behind those top two. Paris’ cumulative score of 637 was just shy of Melissa’s 628, and leagues behind them was Bullard rounding out the top three, with a score of 668.
For Cooper’s part, the Bulldogs shot a combined 679 to edge out Quanah and Hamilton to stand atop the podium.
“They played the way a team should play,” Cooper coach Larry Stowers said. “On the second day, any time a player faltered, one of his teammates stepped up and picked him up. It’s great to see it when that happens. They were excited, not knowing what type of scores we’d end up getting.”
Then, against the toughtest competition in the state, both teams made their schools proud, as the Wildcats finished fifth and the Bulldogs placed seventh.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Lewis said after returning from the tournament. “Going in, I told the guys that if we can finish in fifth, that would be a great showing, and that’s exactly what they went out and did.”
Stowers voiced similar sentiments, saying that to be able to compete at the state tournament at all is a testament to the talent on their team.
“Just to be able to go means you’re one of the best teams in all of Texas,” he said. “We’re a team with one senior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. We didn’t have our best day of golf (on the second day) but I’m still very proud of them and what they accomplished despite their inexperience.”
Paris finished with a total score of 490, with Cooper shooting a 559. Wildcats Tyler Harvey and Mason Napier each shone individually, as Harvey finished with the seventh-lowest score in the state, shooting a 109, and Napier finished with the ninth-best, at 112.
Also for Paris, Tate Lewis shot a 123, Adam Clement shot a 146 and Carson Day shot a 161. For Cooper, Colin Ingram shot a 133, Canon Ingram finished with a 139, Ryan Thornton shot a 144, Ryon Neathery finished with a score of 147 and Tanner Houchins shot a 169.
“Tyler had the best tournament he’s ever had, and to do that at the state tournament is really neat,” Lewis said. “It was a total team effort, though. Each one of them played a part, and we wouldn’t have been in the position we were in without each of them contributing.”
Things became complicated for both teams on the second day of competition, as heavy rains forced the tournament to be called early.
“Everyone got through the front nine, but the rain stopped things not long after that,” Coach Lewis said.
And for the young Bulldogs, Stowers said the course was unlike any his golfers were used to seeing.
“It’s a difficult course with a lot of sand traps,” he said. “Our young guys weren’t used to that but it’s something they learned from and now they’ve got that experience, and hopefully they can make it back and do even better on the next go-around.”
Paris’ Gray crowned
state champion
In high school athletics, there is no greater achievement than truly being the last athlete standing in your respective sport as a state champion. And for Paris Wildcat Jalen Gray, that’s precisely how his track and field career ended.
When all was said and done, Gray stood atop the winner’s podium after blazing through the 400 meter dash with a time of 48.81 seconds, faster than all challengers.
“When he first got here, his freshman and sophomore years, he’d run as fast as he could right out of the gate, so he didn’t always finish as strong as he could,” coach Michael Johnson said. “We began working on maintaining speed and a sprinter’s kick at the end, and that’s when he really began to take off.”
And Gray, also a member of the Wildcats football team, said that track and field resulted in tangible improvements on the gridiron as well.
“I definitely think track helps with football,” he said. “Speed and stamina are important in football too, and track helps with those a lot.”
An athlete of imposing abilities, Gray seemed destined to make it to the state competition in his junior season, but those chances were dashed — along with the chances of everyone else in Texas — when the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to the season.
“That was really disappointing, because I do think I was going to go that year,” Gray said. “That just made me even more motivated this year though, because I knew I missed an opportunity and this was my last chance.”
And it looked for a time like his senior year would be equally disappointing, as he battled a bout of Covid-19 at the season’s start. However, when he returned to the track, he did so with a vengeance.
As the season went on, Gray’s times and placings got steadily better. He placed first in the 400 meter dash at both the area and regional meets, but was able to shave almost an entire second off his time in the second of the two.
Upon arriving at the state meet, Gray and his coaches liked the draw they got, with Gray in the fourth lane and the top runner in the state in the seventh, and gained even more confidence.
“Going in, my mindset was just that I had to win,” Gray said.
Finally, it came time to race. And as with his whole senior season, the race wasn’t easy, he said.
“I was definitely not in front for most of the race,” he said. “In fact, I was kind of towards the back for a lot of it. Really, it wasn’t until the last turn that I got out in front.”
Using the strategies he’s picked up over the course of his track career, Gray found the burst of energy needed to finish strong, and ultimately finish in front of the pack.
And he didn’t just go out on top, he did it while setting his personal record.
“A lot of people clam up on the biggest stage, but he didn’t,” Johnson said. “He stepped up big-time. And to see someone not just compete at that level but set their personal best, that’s big time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.