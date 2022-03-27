It was an explosive day for the Chisum Lady Mustangs on Friday, as they crushed Lone Oak 14-3 to remain perfect in district play and improve to 5-0.
The Lady Mustangs had three runs cross home plate in the first inning, but it was in the second that they did most of their damage, driving in 10 runs to take a very quick 13-0 lead.
Brylea Marshall had a big day at the plate, driving in five RBIs on two singles and a double, ultimately finishing her day 3-for-4 at the plate.
Peyton Holland, Sophia Rhea and Hallie Miller all had multiple RBIs as well, and Hannah Ford and Lilly Williams drove in runs of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.