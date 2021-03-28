Watching Chisum Mustang Zaquavious Price on the basketball court, it becomes quickly apparent he’s one of the most skilled, dynamic players in the entire Red River Valley. Due to protocols placed on students who transfer between school districts, he wasn’t able to compete at the varsity level until his junior year. Once he got a chance to play, though, he decided to make up for lost time.
In his first year on varsity, Price averaged 16.2 points per game, the third-highest average in the area. He also finished the season averaging 3.4 assists per game and 2.9 steals per game.
Price’s knack for the game isn’t anything new; from a young age he was able to wow on the basketball court, evidenced by the fact that his introduction to competitive play was against children several years older than him.
“Growing up, I always played against kids in the next age group up, because I was always ahead of the kids my own age,” Price said with a smile. “It was hard at times, but it helped me in the long run. It made me tougher.”
Originally a student in Paris ISD, Price moved to Chisum ISD shortly into his high school career, he said.
“Well, I really just needed a new environment to see how it’d go,” Price said. “I ended up really liking it over here, though. The coaches are great, my teammates are great, and I’m just glad I’m here.”
Basketball isn’t Price’s only sport, as he also shone on the football field for the Mustangs last season. So good is he at each that it’s difficult to say which he’s better at. However, Price didn’t hesitate when answering which he prefers.
“Basketball, for sure,” he said. “Football is fun, but basketball has always been my number one. I can’t explain it.”
When watching Price play, the first thing that is readily apparent is his speed, perhaps unmatched by anyone in the Red River Valley.
“His speed and quickness is his greatest weapon, without a doubt,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said. “You saw that over the course of the season. There are very few players in 3A, and really at any level, who have speed that can match him. And you saw it in football too.”
It’s that speed that helps Price score a majority of his points, blowing by and crossing up defenders as he blitzes his way to the rim.
While his slashing ability is his greatest asset, though, it’s far from his only one. Price also has deadly range, able to drain 3-pointers from well beyond the arc. The combination of being able to take defenders off the dribble, or pull up from downtown, presents opposing teams with a conundrum in how to guard him.
And in most cases during the 2020-21 season, the opponents were unable to solve that puzzle.
“That’s my goal, is just to be able to do everything,” Price said. “I still think I can work on my shot (and) make it better. That’s probably one of the things i’ve still got to work on the most.”
Talent is only a part of what makes Price such a lethal offensive force, though. In addition to the basketball skills, he possesses a clutch gene that’s truly rare at the high school level.
In dire situations, when Chisum most needed a bucket, Price always seemed to be able to put the team on his back and deliver.
“I tell you what, that kid has ice in his veins,” Temple said. “He definitely raises his level of play in the clutch.”
Temple and Price each pointed to Chisum’s magical playoff run, and in particular the team’s win over Whitewright as prime examples of both his offensive repertoire and his ability to raise his level of play in tense moments.
In the game, Price scored almost all of his team’s third quarter points. Then, in the closing minutes of regulation, he saved the win by nailing a handful of free throws.
And on top of it all, Temple said, Price possesses court vision that allows him to make pinpoint passes to his teammates.
“I think his passing is actually underrated when people talk about him,” Temple said of Price’s passing ability.
Offense is only half of basketball, though, and Price is just as dominant at the other half. Price is an incredibly disruptive defender, as excellent anticipatory skills help him intercept passes and snag loose balls, and his quick feet allow him to stay in front of his assignment.
“He is a terrific on-ball defender,” Temple said. “When I say that he can do it all, I really mean it. … Not taking away from any of our players, but we would not have had that playoff run without him, especially the way he came up big in so many of those games.”
Looking back on the season, Price said helping the Mustangs make history by advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in several decades has been the highlight of his entire high school career. And looking to the future, he’s ready to help take the Mustangs to even greater heights.
“I’m just practicing, working on my game,” he said. “I can’t wait for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.