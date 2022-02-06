Last year, the Chisum Lady Mustangs saw tremendous growth on the softball diamond as the season unfolded, and by the end of the season they were one of the most dynamic teams in the Red River Valley.
They ultimately missed out on postseason play by just one game, but this year the team hopes to pick up where they left off and put together a sensational 2022.
“It’s always really neat to watch athletes grow, not just in their skills but in the maturity aspect, mental aspect and their understanding of the game,” Chisum head coach Denise Holland said. “One of the things you saw last year was a bunch of younger players who got tossed into a tougher, more demanding situation than they were used to, and they all rose to the challenge, I felt. I think if we’d been able to continue playing last year, you would’ve seen even more growth.”
The goal this year then, Holland said, is not to regress to where they were at the start of the 2021 season, or even where they were midway through the season, but instead to pick up right where they left off.
“I want to carry all that awesome momentum forward and start this season no less than where we finished last season,” the head coach said. “I really want to hit the ground running and get right back into it.”
The team demonstrated it can be explosive offensively, with a number of big bats returning through the lineup. The team’s most dangerous batter in 2021 was unquestionably Hannah Ford, who finished the year with a batting average over .500 and a number of homeruns to her name as well.
“What she can do with a bat is really special, and you don’t see players who can hit like that very often” Holland said. “Where she’s really impressed me is in the leadership and how she’s embraced being the player that the younger girls turn to. I’m sure she isn’t thrilled about being the only senior on the team, but she’s been doing a great job. She brings tremendous leadership, power behind the plate as a phenomenal catcher and power at the plate as a phenomenal hitter.”
But also possessing strong bats were 2021 All-RRV Newcomer of the Year Peyton Holland, Brylea Marshall, Karli Shelton and others. Players such as Hallie Miller, Emma Garner and Maddie Shires showed potential at the plate, despite some inconsistencies, and Denise Holland said those players are expected to take big leaps forward in the coming season.
Meanwhile, newcomers Lily Williams and Sophie Ray are both excellent athletes, Denise Holland said, and both bring an exciting new dimension to the team with the speed they possess.
Peyton Holland and Marshall both proved themselves to be excellent utility players, able to pitch when called upon and do stellar work in the infield and at the plate with a bat in their hands.
“You really saw Peyton grow into her own as a pitcher last year, and I think this year we’re going to see her take another big step forward both velocity-wise and what she’s able to do with a bunch of different pitches,” Denise Holland said. “I think you can also expect to see a more aggressive approach at the plate, and look for her to have some power at-bats and not just looking to make contact. … With Brylea, she’s a player who will do whatever’s asked of her, and can be counted on to do it well.”
“I think we can do really big things this year,” Ford said. “I’m looking forward to growing and making the most of my senior year, and going and beating a lot of the teams that got the better of us last year. We were so close to the playoffs last year, and that’s fueling our fire a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.