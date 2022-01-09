Last year marked another successful year for the Paris Ladycat soccer team, as they finished second in their district and were very nearly district champions. As they head into 2022, the Ladycats are confident they’ve got all the pieces in place to get over that hump and bring a district championship to Paris.
The Ladycats are a senior-laden team this season, and that experience is seen all across the field.
“We’ve all been on the field together since we were freshmen, and just having that experience, we know what we’re coming into and we know what it takes,” senior Macey McAmis said. “This is the last season for me and a bunch of the others, and so we’re just really determined to make the most of it.”
Offensively, the Ladycats expect to be one of the most explosive teams in the district, anchored by McAmis and fellow seniors Ashley McGuire and Eva Vogt.
Those three were the team’s top scorers last year, and look to once again be the top threats in 2022.
“Our forward play can be really dominating,” McAmis said. “We’ve got a pretty pressing offense, and it’s just a matter of getting the ball up so that we can work with it.”
The team’s forwards and midfielders all boast speed and power, but head coach Haley Jetton said what makes them truly special is the way they work together.
“They work really well together, they’re great passers,” she said. “They’ve got such great communication with one another and they complement each other really well on the field. They each have such an awareness of where the other is, which is why they assisted each other on most of their goals.”
While the offense shouldn’t look too different from last year’s, with all the major pieces returning, Paris’ defense will experience a bit more change.Across the backfield, players are going to be stepping into larger roles, but nowhere is that going to be more apparent than in goal, as the Ladycats will look to replace McKenna Downs, last year’s All-District goalie who has since graduated.
Thus far, the Ladycats have been splitting duties in goal between freshman Annie Gibbons and Jasmine Bates.
“They’re both working really hard at it and getting better everyday,” McAmis said.
“They don’t have much experience at all, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that just by looking at the way they practice and hustle and play,” Jetton added. “They’ve shown that they can be fearless in the goal, they come out after balls that most would sit there and shudder at and they’ve just worked really hard. I’m really happy with the work they’ve been putting in.”
Other big holes that need to be filled are ones left by the graduation of defenders Bryce Mills and Christina Knight, as well as midfielder Emma Woodard.
“We’re going to have to recover more and just be confident in our skills,” McGuire said. “They’ll get there, I’m not worried. It might take a bit of time, but that’s fine.”
One of the players who will be called upon to help fill that gap is freshman Elizabeth Harper, who will be playing either center-midfielder or defensive midfielder.
“She’s definitely stepped up this year,” McAmis said. “She has experience with PSA, but none at high school. But the way she’s stepped up has been really good.”
Despite a few new faces, the Ladycats are downright spoiled with talent. And with that talent, and high expectations from a deep senior class, the team is ready for a big season.
“I think the biggest thing is that we stand together no matter what,” Jetton said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how talented you are if you aren’t unified, because you won’t go far if you’re not together. But these girls stand together and play for one another.”
