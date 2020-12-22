The Clarksville Blue Tigers captured their second win of the season Tuesday night, holding off the North Lamar Panthers 55-47 at home. The Tigers now own a 2-6 season mark, while the Panthers slip to 1-8.
The game was tightly contested in the initial period, with the Panthers gaining a 10-7 lead with just over three minutes left in the quarter, but the Tigers managed to deadlock the contest at 10-all when Nikereion Marcy nailed a free throw and Olajuwon Woodberry scored on a putback with a little more than two and a half minutes left in the quarter.
North Lamar answered the call by canning the final four points of the frame with guard Case Fendley dropping in a pair of free throws, and Joe Lane nailing a jumper to give the Panthers a 14-10 advantage as the teams moved to the second period.
With about five and a half minutes remaining in the first half, North Lamar increased the lead to 20-10, but the Blue Tigers roared back, led by the play of Ronomeke Rodriguez, who scored six of the Tigers 10 points to close out the frame with the teams tied at 20.
Rodriguez opened the second-half scoring by burying his second three-pointer, handing the Tigers a 23-20 advantage in the opening seconds of the period.
The Panthers quickly responded before Marcy scored on a layup following a Clarksville steal, pushing the Tigers lead to 25-22. Fendley buried a three, again deadlocking the contest 25-all. Ardadrian Gray produced a putback for the Blue Tigers and Carson Preston connected on a pair of charity shots for North Lamar to once again tie the game, this time at 27.
Late in the third, Gray drained a jumper from the top of the key, and Zion Banks added a free throw as the Blue Tigers moved to the final period holding a three-point, 36-33 lead.
Clarksville would find some breathing room in the fourth. The Tigers opened the quarter by going on an 8-0 run that ended with Marcy hammering in a three-pointer to extend the lead to 44-33 with a little over six minutes remaining in the game. The Tigers greatest advantage came at 51-39 when Marcy was true with one of his two free throw attempts with 2:09 remaining on the clock.
“Tonight, I felt we competed and played hard. And once we learn to compete, we’re going to be a great team,” Clarksville head coach Chris Carter said.The Blue Tigers had huge performances from Rodriguez, Banks, Gray, Woodberry, and point guard A’zarrion Presley as the Tigers were led in scoring by Banks who had a game high 16 points. Marcy and Rodriguez added 12 points each.
Coreion Jeffery led North Lamar with 12 points, while Jaxon Spangler contributed 10 points.
Clarksville will travel to Gilmer for an 11 a.m. game on Dec. 28, before resuming league play the following night at home against Maud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.