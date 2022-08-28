PHSFB82622-012 copy.jpg

Paris Wildcat Aldren Gill fights for yards as a Celina defender attempts to tackle him in Friday’s game. Celina ultimately won 45-14.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

For about a quarter and a half of play in their season opener, the Paris Wildcats hung tough with the No. 5 Celina Bobcats and it looked like the fans at Wildcat Stadium were in store for a barnburner. However, Celina opened the floodgates with a flurry of scoring, and the Wildcats were never able to recover in their 45-14 Week 1 loss.

The game opened up with both teams flexing their defensive prowess. Celina took the field on offense first, and the Paris D quickly forced them into a three-and-out, thanks to some big tackles by Trevin Hohenberger and KD Thomas.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

