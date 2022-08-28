For about a quarter and a half of play in their season opener, the Paris Wildcats hung tough with the No. 5 Celina Bobcats and it looked like the fans at Wildcat Stadium were in store for a barnburner. However, Celina opened the floodgates with a flurry of scoring, and the Wildcats were never able to recover in their 45-14 Week 1 loss.
The game opened up with both teams flexing their defensive prowess. Celina took the field on offense first, and the Paris D quickly forced them into a three-and-out, thanks to some big tackles by Trevin Hohenberger and KD Thomas.
But Celina’s defense answered back in kind, keeping Paris from garnering a first down on their opening drive as well.
On Celina’s second drive, Paris again forced Celina into a difficult spot after a big sack by Preston Harper had the Bobcats at third and 14. The Bobcats picked up the first down though, with a deep pass down the sideline.
Celina would need just four plays after that to score the first points of the game on a touchdown from roughly nine yards out, as the Bobcats’ quarterback connected with one of his tight ends on route right down the middle.
The Bobcats tacked on another score minutes later, putting them up 14-0 with just under a minute left in the first quarter.
Paris answered back quickly, though. After an excellent kickoff return by Aldren Gill started Paris’ ensuing drive off already past midfield, it took Paris just three plays to find the endzone themselves.
Elijah Turner powered his way to a 15-yard gain on the ground, Malik Johnson followed that up with a 20-yard run of his own, and then Turner put Paris on the board, shaking off multiple would-be tacklers to score from 13 yards out. The ensuing extra point attempt was true, and Celina’s lead was trimmed to 14-7.
Early into the second quarter, the Bobcats were marching methodically downfield when Wildcat Dycurian Douglas swung momentum back into Paris’ favor with a big interception. As the ball careened off the fingertips of the Celina wide receiver, Douglas made an excellent read on the ball, leaping up and snagging it for himself. He then turned on the jets, racing down the sideline, setting the Wildcat offense up inside the red zone.
Only a few plays later, Douglas would again make an excellent play, as an absolutely crucial block gave Johnson space to use a burst of speed to reach the endzone. Moments later, the extra point from Paul Torres again sailed through the uprights, and Paris had knotted everything up at 14-14.
“Curie Douglas is a playmaker, plain and simple,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said of Douglas. “Colleges need to be recruiting this kid because he’s got ball skills as good as anyone I’ve ever had. He’s going to have a phenomenal year on offense and defense, even though he didn’t really get his number called on offense.”
As Steven Hohenberger said, Paris’ offense was effective in the first half, but it wasn’t very diverse. The Wildcats didn’t run a single pass play in the first half, turning to their cadre of speedy backs on every first-half down.
“We’re not known to be throwing the ball all over the field anyway,” the head coach said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do in many areas. We know we’re going to need to be able to throw the football when the time’s right, but that’s not our biggest obstacle right now. We’re a young team, and we’re working on getting the fundamentals down that’ll allow us to throw the football more down the road when the time is right.”
After Douglas’ interception and Johnson’s quick touchdown, the Paris fans in attendance were electric, cheering on their team with a deafening roar.
Celina scored on its next drive, after starting with good field position following a big kickoff return of their own, regaining the lead at 21-14.
That score was not enough to quiet the animated Paris fans, as they remained fired up and eager to urge on their team. However, Celina’s next touchdown did manage to sap Paris of its momentum, marching downfield methodically and scoring from 26 yards out after forcing Paris into a quick three-and-out.
Paris’ offense didn’t fare much better on its next trip out, only being gifted a first down thanks to a dead ball foul by the Bobcats, despite a net loss of two yards on the drive up to that point.
On first down, Paris fumbled the ball, giving it back to Celina. Then, it only took them a single play to run the ball 21 yards up the middle, shrugging off Paris defenders and finding the endzone to give the Bobcats a 35-14 advantage.
Only minutes after Paris had tied the game at 14-14, they now trailed by 21.
Disaster struck on the last play of the opening half when Paris again coughed the ball up, which was scooped up by a Celina defender and ran back into the endzone, putting the Bobcats up 42-14 in the first half.
Paris would finish the game with four fumbles, losing three of them. And each fumble came on the hand-off between the center and quarterback.
“We’re a young team,” Steven Hohenberger said. “For a lot of these guys, this was their first varsity game. … So we’ll clean a lot of stuff up as the season progresses. It’s not a matter of if we’ll be a good team, but when we’ll be a good team. Because this is one talented group.”
Paris’ offense struggled in the second half, as the backs who in the first half had been able to use their speed to great effect were now stifled by Celina’s defense.
On both offense and defense, Paris struggled all game with the front line of Celina, as the team’s size in the trenches made things very difficult for the smaller Wildcats.
“When you’re smaller, you can’t really do anything about that,” Steven Hohenberger said. “The answer is to be more disciplined and to use your speed.”
The offense’s struggles translated to a fatigued defense on the other end of the field, but they stood tall on several occasions. Trevin Hohenberger and Thomas blew up several plays in the backfield with big hits.
And freshman Jeremiah Smith prevented Celina from tacking on another touchdown. With Celina inches away from the goal line, Smith was a veritable brick wall, stopping the Bobcats’ running back in his tracks on back-to-back downs, ultimately holding the team to just a field goal — their only points of the second half.
“When you talk about bright spots, there was a lot of positives to take away from this,” Hohenberger said. “We didn’t execute like we would’ve liked, but this was a learning experience. … And that’s a darn good team we just played; there’s a reason they’re ranked in the top five in the state right now.”
