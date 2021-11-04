Things started about as well as they possibly could for the Chisum Lady Mustangs in their bi-district volleyball game against Pottsboro on Tuesday, and the team looked downright dominant in the early goings. They weren’t able to maintain that momentum however, and ultimately fell in five heartbreaking sets, 25-13, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 12-15.
In the first set, Chisum was able to exert its will practically from the very outset. Big kills from Peyton Holland, Emmy Williams and Emma Garner — and strong blocks at the net from the latter two — helped the Lady Mustangs race to a six-point lead at 10-4.
Over the course of the opening set, the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals were able to find nice kills sporadically, but Chisum’s offensive execution was simply overwhelming.
The team reached its 20th point of the set on an ace by Garner, her second of two straight, and with the serve, Chisum extended its lead to 20-11.
It wasn’t long after that that Brooklyn Atnip emphatically closed the set out with a resounding block.
At the start of the second set, it initially looked to be more of the same. Garner carried her momentum forward, and on three of the team’s first six points, she recorded a thunderous kill, an ace and an impressive diving dig to keep a rally alive long enough for teammate Kelsea Ball to find a kill.
Before long, the Lady Mustangs again held a 10-4 lead following a big kill by Holland through the outmatched blockers of Pottsboro.
Chisum built up a 13-4 lead, and looked well on the way to another easy set, until they faltered due to several uncharacteristic miscues. While Pottsboro did find some kills in the Lady Cardinals’ ensuing run, many of their points came as a result of hitting errors, miscommunications and serve-receive issues on the part of the Lady Mustangs, and before long, Pottsboro was right back in the game, down just two points at 14-12.
“If you take away our hitting errors, we win,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “They didn’t hit the ball like we did. … We were the better team but we just made way too many mistakes out there. And you can’t afford to do that in the playoffs.”
From that point forward, the set became a battle, with the two teams staying neck-and-neck. Chisum managed to maintain its lead for most of the set, and a big kill by Williams put the team up 20-18.
However, Pottsboro managed to tie the game at 21 shortly thereafter on a block, and then the Lady Cardinals finished the set strong to tie the match.
In the third set, the pendulum swung entirely in Pottsboro’s direction, as the Lady Cardinals opened the set on a 6-0 run and Chisum never fully recovered. Williams stayed hot, and when Chisum scored in the third set it was often by her hand, but defensive problems and issues in the serve-receive game persisted.
Chisum rebounded in the fourth set. Holland, Garner and Brylea Marshall made early impacts offensively and defensively for the Lady Mustangs, helping the team to a quick 3-0 lead. And a few points later, phenomenal running digs by Ball and Carly Bell helped keep a rally alive long enough for Pottsboro to eventually hit the ball long, giving Chisum an 11-6 advantage.
Pottsboro eventually rallied and tied the game at 15, but this time it was Chisum who found the resolve to finish strong, in a mirror of the second set.
An ace by Bell gave Chisum set point at 24-19, and after a pair of Pottsboro points, Garner sent the match to a decisive fifth set with a perfectly-placed offspeed hit.
The two teams traded kills throughout the fifth set, with Pottsboro maintaining a slim lead throughout but Chisum always staying within a point or two. Atnip stepped up in the set, finding a pair of crucial kills.
The Lady Mustangs managed to stave off match point twice to pull within two at the very end of the set, but ultimately Pottsboro was able to finish the match off and advance to the area round of the playoffs.
Nickerson said the season on the whole was a big step forward for the Lady Mustangs program, and thanked seniors Ball and Williams for helping shape the program over the last four years.
“This year was the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Nickerson said. “It’s a passion, and there’s a lot of girls excited about the future. This isn’t going to be a setback; this match is just a stepping stone for getting to where we want to be.”
