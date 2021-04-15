The Paris Wildcats baseball team snapped a four-game skid on Tuesday, downing Pittsburg 5-2.
The team got out to a fast start, going up 3-0 in the first two innings thanks to big hits from Joey Allen, Trace McNeal and Adam Clement.
Pittsburg drew within one run with a score of their own in the third inning, but Paris made sure they never got any closer than that, scoring runs in the fourth and the fifth innings, first when Devin Gaines scored on a Pittsburg error, and later on an RBI single from Parker Benson.
The Pirates added one run in the bottom of the seventh. It proved to be too little, too late, however, and Paris came away with its second win of the season against the district foe.
Allen was stellar on the mound for Paris, reining in the Pittsburtg bats all night long.
