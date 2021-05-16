Heading into their area round matchup, the Cooper Bulldogs baseball team knew downing Windhorst would be a difficult task. And though they fell short, they didn’t go down without putting up quite the battle in a pair of 12-4 and 12-5 losses.
The first game started shakily for Cooper, as Windhorst scored seven runs across the first two innings.
The team got one run back in the bottom of the second inning, when a Denver Wood sacrifice fly allowed Spencer Garcia to score.
The team wouldn’t score again until the last inning, when they put three runs on the board, but by that time it was too late.
The bats came alive in that final inning, though, with Canon Ingram, Hunter Horton and Landon Houchins all coming up with clutch hits.
Cooper would carry that momentum into the second game of the series, in which the Bulldogs were five outs away from winning and forcing a game three.
“We cut them in the final inning of that first game, and then we had them up against the ropes in the second,” Cooper head coach Joey Chastain said. “(Windhorst) got out on us early but we answered back. Our guys showed a lot of heart and showed that they weren’t scared of anyone.”
Windhorst again got out to a fast start in game two, going up 4-0 early, but unlike in game one where the Bulldogs didn’t have an answer until it was too little too late, they answered right back, scoring five unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings.
A single and a double by Ryan Thornton, a double by Wood, and speed on the basepaths by Tanner Houchins were all the firepower needed to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Unfortunately, things went south for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the sixth, as Windhorst rattled off eight straight runs, many of them due to some unfortunate errors.
“I knew they’d give us their best shot and fire back, though I didn’t see the errors coming,” Chastain said.
Chastain thanked Garcia — the team’s lone senior — for his consistenly stellar play and leadership over the course of the season.
“He did everything asked of him without question, even if it wasn’t something he was entirely comfortable with,” Chastain said. “Before this year, he was only a pitcher, starting and coming out of the bullpen. But I knew I needed that bat and I knew I needed that leadership in the lineup, and so he said, ‘OK coach,’ and did a great job playing the outfield for me.”
Chastain also said he was proud of how the team grew over the course of the year.
“I told these guys at the start of the season that we were going to be probably the worst pitching team in the district,” Chastain admitted. “But what we do well, we do better than just about anybody else. And that’s using our athleticism to make things happen.”
The future is bright for the young Cooper Bulldogs, Chastain said. And now, with a year of postseason experience under their belt, the team is all the more hungry for success. That, however, isn’t the biggest takeaway Chastain had from this group.
“Words can’t fully express how proud I am of this team,” Chastain said. “Sports are a platform for building relationships and building character, and that’s really what it’s all about with this group. One of the pillars of our program is love, and you could see the love that every one of those guys has for the other 14 members of the team.
“In a great series like this, there are no losers, because both teams played great baseball, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
