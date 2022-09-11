Records don’t usually matter in rivalry games. It turns out they don’t matter when teams bring back an old rivalry either. That was the case Friday night at The Swamp in Bogata, where Rivercrest defeated Prairiland 31–21 in a game much closer than the final score indicates.
This game was quite different from the first two games for either team. For Prairiland, they had the ball 10 times in the game and only one of their drives went over the four-minute mark — quite a contrast from the first two weeks where they dominated the time of possession with long, methodical drives down the field.
For Rivercrest, the Rebels had been on the wrong end of closer games the first two weeks. On Friday, though, they were the ones celebrating the win.
The scoring opened up a little over halfway through the first quarter when Zane Dees scampered 24 yards for the Rebels. Not to be outdone, the Patriots answered a few minutes later with a long scoring run of their own. Rylan Berry took the Blake Lewis handoff and ran 29 yards for the score.
The only other score in the first half came on the very first play of the second quarter. With the ball sitting on the midfield stripe, Rebel quarterback Chase Duffer dropped back to pass. He dropped a perfect lob into the arms of Mark Grider inside the 20 yard line. A few seconds later, Grider was standing in the end zone with the score.
The Patriots had their opportunities to tie the game but failed to do so in the first half. On their next drive, they got the ball inside the 30 yard line of Rivercrest but were unable to convert on a fourth and three play.
“Our linebackers started playing really well and reading their keys,” Rivercrest coach Ty Huie said after the game of the fourth down stop. “Our defensive line, in those situations, has to be big.”
With just under three minutes to play in the half, Grider dropped back to pass and Patriot defensive back Rylan Berry intercepted the pass to give the Patriots great field position. However, the drive stalled and Tyler Maull couldn’t connect on a 26 yard field goal.
Prairiland finally tied the game up in the third quarter. With just under nine minutes on the clock, Rylan Berry got his second touchdown of the game with a 12 yard run to tie the game at 14.
“He’s a workhorse,” Patriot coach Herb Smith said about Rylan Berry after the game. “He runs the ball well. The O-line did their jobs again. He’s a hard runner. He’s very passionate and a good leader.”
The Rebels would immediately answer. A little over two minutes after the Patriot score, Duffer completed an eight yard pass to Dalton Lovett for a touchdown.
The Patriots had another answer, though. This time it came through the air instead of on the ground. Lewis only threw the ball five times Friday night and one of them wound up in the hands of Tyler Maull standing in the end zone. This went for 19 yards and a Patriot score that tied the game at 21–21.
As they did all night, though, the Rebels had an answer. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Zane Dees took the handoff from Duffer and broke through the line for a 40 yard score. It was the last time either team would find the end zone on the night. The Rebels would add a 36 yard field goal from Connor Young late in the game. This was after the defense came up with a huge stop and recovered a fumbled handoff exchange from the Patriots.
For the hometown Rebels, Zane Dees finished with 158 yards rushing and two scores. Duffer completed 12 of his 16 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Mark Grider had 50 yards receiving and a score. Connor Herring had 33 yards receiving, Connor Young 22, Cason fields 11 and Lovett eight yards.
“If our passing game is good, it’s going to open up the running game,” Huie said. “Hitting a couple of passes early helped that and Zane is a workhorse and gets after it.”
For Prairiland, Rylan Berry racked up 173 yards of rushing, two touchdowns and an interception on defense. D.J. Ledbetter had 52 yards on the ground. Kardadrion Coulter added 50 rushing yards. Blake Lewis finished with 46 yards.
