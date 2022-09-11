RCPLANDFB9922-009.jpg

Rivercrest Rebel Zane Dees fights for yards as a pair of Prairiland defenders attempt to bring him down.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

Records don’t usually matter in rivalry games. It turns out they don’t matter when teams bring back an old rivalry either. That was the case Friday night at The Swamp in Bogata, where Rivercrest defeated Prairiland 31–21 in a game much closer than the final score indicates.

This game was quite different from the first two games for either team. For Prairiland, they had the ball 10 times in the game and only one of their drives went over the four-minute mark — quite a contrast from the first two weeks where they dominated the time of possession with long, methodical drives down the field.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.