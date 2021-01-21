Revenge is best served on your home court, and that’s just what the Rivercrest Lady Rebels got Tuesday on their senior night. After suffering a one-point loss to the Lady Tigers from Linden-Kildare in December, Coach Justin Milton and his team won their third straight game to keep their playoff hopes alive, beating L-K 56-21.
The Lady Rebels blasted out of the starting block and played some of their best basketball of the year. Amaya Jeffery, the lone senior, has battled injuries and sickness much of the year. However, she shined and lifted her team in the first few minutes with a couple buckets and a free throw.
Lauren Hardman used her long arms to swipe several rebounds and score down low to help her team lead 15-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“I feel like since Christmas break we have been a different team,” Milton said. “Our mindset has changed. We were struggling with ourselves to believe in what we can accomplish.”
A full court press, not often seen by Rivercrest, caught L-K off guard and allowed for some easy buckets off steals.
Point guard Logan Huddleston intercepted several passes and drove to the goal with gusto. Although she struggled at the free throw line, she nudged her team onward with scrappy defense to enter the locker room with a 24-12 lead.
The third quarter was all Selena Kelley. Kelley, a sophomore guard, has improved each week in every aspect of her game. She hit a jump shot and a couple of buckets in the paint to score eight points in the third stanza.
Macy Childres swished her second three of the night and Anna Duvall got loose on a fastbreak for a layup and added the and-one free throw. By the end of the third, Rivercrest held a commanding lead and their confidence seemed to be growing.
The final quarter allowed the Lady Rebels to work on ball movement. Duvall hit Kelley on a give-and-go while Huddleston plowed ahead of everyone to net a few more lay-ups. Jeffery nailed a jump shot and finished with a score on a fast break.
“Every game we play our confidence grows. We are getting our legs underneath us and sometimes you just need a spark,” Milton added. “ We switched up the rhythm of the game tonight. Confidence helps us and we are realizing that we can do anything we can set our minds to.”
Huddleston led the Lady Rebels with 14 points and Kelley netted 12 points. Childres finished the night with 10 points and Jeffery contributed nine to the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.