The state-ranked Rivercrest Rebels ended their district schedule in impressive fashion Tuesday, defeating the Clarksville Blue Tigers 81-49, spoiling Clarksville’s senior night in the process.
Rivercrest will move on to post season play as the second seed from the district, after suffering a pair of defeats at the hands of league-champion McLeod, thus finishing with a 10-2 district record. Clarksville will end their district competition on Friday night at James Bowie. The Tigers were unable to secure one of the four playoff slots from the district, and will not be entering postseason play for the first time in more than 30 years.
The outcome of the game was never truly in doubt, after Rivercrest opened the contest with a 19-2 run. That run was triggered by the hot shooting of Kamryn English, who rifled in five of his six game-high 3-point field goals, during the first quarter. He was the leading scorer in the game with 25 points.
“Overall we did a decent job tonight,” Rivercrest coach Quincy English said. “Kamryn came out and hit some shots early, and he has done that the last two games. I think he hit nine the other night at McLeod, so he’s shooting the ball well and hopefully he can keep it going into the playoffs.”
Down 19-6 after Tiger Olajuwon Woodberry scored for the off the break, Clarksville ended the first period still within striking distance when Tiger guard Nikereion Marcy buried a 3-pointer with two ticks left to send first year coach Chris Carter’s Tigers into the second period trailing 21-9.
The Blue Tigers pulled to within 23-14 when A’zarrion Presley hammered in a 3-pointer two minutes into the quarter, but Quincy English’s Rebels produced a 9-0 run, pushing the advantage to 32-14 when Darrion Ricks scored off the break after a Clarksville turnover with just under five minutes remaining in the initial half. The Rebels eventually moved to the half in control with a 43-23 lead.
The Tigers were able to use pressure defense to help shave the deficit to 15 points on several occasions in the third, the final arriving when Woodberry scored in the low post to pull Carter’s troops to within 58-43, but Bradyn English scored off the break to send Rivercrest to the final quarter leading 60-43.
Clarksville would only manage six points in the final frame, as the Rebels produced turnovers and had the hot shooting hands in scoring 21 points in the period, with Zachariah Lane playing an instrumental role in the quarter.
“We had a good first half, and came out kind of stale the second half, and then we couldn’t really get it going. I guess we turned it on in the fourth quarter. Our kids still struggle with keeping their foot on the gas. When they get a big lead at the half, they come out and relax a little bit,” English said. “But Coach Carter did a good job in getting his guys going in the second half.”
Lane and Ricks scored 15 points for Rivercrest, while John Grider contributed 11 points. For the Blue Tigers, Woodberry led the way with 20 points while Marcy canned 14.
English said he feels good heading into postseason play, though he added there is still work to do. Woodberry and Ardadrian Gray played their final home district game for the Blue Tigers and were honored prior to the game along with the Clarksville High School senior cheerleaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.