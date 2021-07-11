Paris Junior College’s men’s and women’s soccer newly-hired soccer coach Fernando Arellano has scheduled tryouts just two weeks after taking the helm of the college’s soccer program.
Tryout are scheduled for July 17, with the women’s tryout beginning at noon and the men’s team’s starting at 2 p.m.
For more information on the tryouts, people can contact Arellano at farellano@parisjc.edu of by calling 903-782-0398.
